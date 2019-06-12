Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) on Behalf of Sears Shareholders and Encourages Sears Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) on behalf of Sears shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Transform Holdco LLC.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 3, 2019, Sears shareholders will receive $2.25 for each share of Sears common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Sears and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
If you own Sears shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Sears please go to https://bespc.com/shos/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
