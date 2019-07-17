Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) on Behalf of United Financial Shareholders and Encourages United Financial Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) on behalf of United Financial shareholders concerning the proposed merger with People’s United Financial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 15, 2019 and valued at $759 million, United Financial shareholders will receive 0.875 shares of People’s United common stock for every share of United Financial common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether United Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

