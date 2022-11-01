NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP, OTCMKTS: CTLPP), and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE)

Vintage Wine issued a press release on September 13, 2022, revealing that it had taken $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments that it had “identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting.” The Company added that the adjustments included “physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts.” The Company admitted that these adjustments had fueled a larger loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On this news, Vintage Wine’s stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 40.6%, to close at $3.30 per share on September 14, 2022.

For more information on the Vintage Wine investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VWE

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)

On September 13, 2022, Flowserve announced disruptions related to implementing new technology to manage operations and one-time expenses, advising investors that the developments will reduce third-quarter EPS by $0.18 to $0.22.

On this news, Flowserve’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 7.66%, to close at $28.43 per share on September 14, 2022.

For more information on the Flowserve investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FLS

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP, OTCMKTS: CTLPP)

On September 28, 2022, the company issued a report stating, “Based on progress made to date in the assessments of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting, the Company currently expects to report three material weaknesses in its internal control framework. This includes the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of information technology general controls in the areas of user access, change management and segregation of duties within various systems that support the Company’s accounting and reporting processes, the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over revenue and related accounts, and risk assessment and monitoring activities with respect to identifying and evaluating control deficiencies in a timely manner.”

On this news, Cantaloupe stock fell $0.17 per share, or 4.6%, to close at $3.47 per share on September 29, 2022.

For more information on the Cantaloupe investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CTLP

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. The subpoena demanded documents covering the Company’s sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint stock fell $0.21 per share, or 2%, to close at $10.00 per share on August 31, 2022.

For more information on the EyePoint investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EYPT

