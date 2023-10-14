NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), Veradigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), and Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)

Xponential purports to be the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands and went public on July 21, 2021 at $12.00 per share. On April 6, 2022, an entity affiliated with Xponential’s Chairman of the Board sold 5.175M shares at $20.00 per share in a secondary offering. On February 8, 2023, Xponential’s founder and CEO, Anthony Geisler, and the Chairman’s entity sold 5.75 million shares at $24.50 per share in another secondary equity offering.

Before the market opened on June 27, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – “Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards”. The report alleges Geisler, “has a long history of misleading investors and business partners….We discovered XPOF is hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling.”

On this news, Xponential’s stock price has fallen intraday $7.62 per share to $17.51, a drop of 30.3% on very heavy volume.

Veradigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX)

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that it “detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods.” As a result, the Company reported that it expects “a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022.” The Company added that it is “continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment.” As a result, Veradigm revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced that it would not be filing its 2022 annual report on time.

On this news, Veradigm’s stock price fell $2.12 per share, or 12.76%, to close at $14.49 per share on March 1, 2023.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY)

On July 16, 2021, Empower Ltd., previously operating as a SPAC, completed a business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc. The combined company became Holley and its common stock and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “HLLY” and “HLLY WT,” respectively.

The investigation concerns whether Holley and certain top executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or omitted material information regarding Holley’s business, operations, and prospects.

