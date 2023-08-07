NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), and Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB)

On March 9, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) published a notification identifying Zai Lab, among other companies, as in potential violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which allows the SEC to delist companies and ban a company’s shares from being traded if the company fails to allow U.S. regulators to review their company audits for three straight years. Zai Lab and the other companies named in the SEC notification have until March 29, 2022 to challenge the charges against them.

On this news, Zai Lab’s stock price fell $6.74 per share, or 18%, to close at $30.02 per share on March 10, 2022.

On June 6, 2023, Zai Lab reported phase 3 trials for an oncology therapy it is developing with NovoCure. It said that its tumor treating fields (TTFields) therapy, which uses skin patches to deliver electric fields to areas of the body, when used with standard therapies, met its primary endpoint of three-month improvement in median overall survival time in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. However the study was unreliable because many of the study participants didn’t use an initial checkpoint inhibitor, which is seen as the leading way to treat NSCLC, thereby allowing for the possibility that the study was highly skewed by comparing TTFields to a lesser therapy.

On this news, Zai Lab’s stock fell $4.88 per share, or 14.55%, on unusually high trading volume, to close at $28.66 per share on June 7, 2023.

For more information on the Zai Lab investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZLAB

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bowlero announced its Q3 2023 financial results on May 17, 2023. The Company disclosed as part of its results that it had failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting related to, among other things, acquisitions and fixed assets. The Company also noted, “Additionally, we did not design and maintain effective controls over system access controls to establish segregation of duties for those with roles and responsibilities for the general ledger.”

On this news, shares of Bowlero fell more than 15% in intraday trading on May 18, 2023.

For more information on the Bowlero investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BOWL

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

On February 6, 2023, after the markets closed, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the call, an analyst asked Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosensweig whether, as a result of ChatGPT, Chegg was “seeing any impact on [its] business in terms of new subscriber growth or returning subscribers.” Rosensweig responded, “No. Nothing at all that is noticeable. And obviously, we’re going to track it, but we’ve seen nothing.”

Then, on April 17, 2023, Chegg announced the launch of CheggMate, a new AI-enhanced learning service build on the most advanced model of ChatGPT (GPT-4).

Then, on May 1, 2023, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2023. On the call, Rosensweig stated that “since March, we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it’s having an impact on our new customer growth.”

On this news, Chegg’s stock price fell $8.52 per share, or 48.41%, to close at $9.08 per share on May 2, 2023.

For more information on the Chegg investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CHGG

