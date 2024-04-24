NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS)

On April 12, 2024, The Wall Street Journal released a shocking report detailing the alarming number of adverse events associated with the animal osteoarthritis pain medications Librela and Solensia, manufactured by Zoetis.

On this news, Zoetis experienced a sharp decline in its stock value, dropping by 8% in early morning trading on April 12, 2024.

For more information on the Zoetis investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZTS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

Shares of Morgan Stanley dropped more than 5% following a Wall Street Journal article reporting that the firm’s wealth management arm is being probed by multiple federal regulators on how its vet clients for money laundering risk.

For more information on the Morgan Stanley investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MS

