Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Affirm and Cabaletta and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Class Period: February 10, 2022 after 1:15pm

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

Affirm purports to be a “next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce.” Through its platform, the Company offers “buy now, pay later” or “BNPL” services to consumers. Affirm represents itself “a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards.”

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on February 10, 2022, Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company’s planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm’s share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading.

The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm’s second quarter financial results.

Indeed, the Company deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

On this news, Affirm’s share price plummeted from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share on February 10, 2022, to close at $58.68 per share, or approximately 32%.

For more information on the Affirm class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AFRM

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA)

Class Period: October 24, 2019; October 24, 2019 – December 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

According to the lawsuit, the IPO offering documents and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that DSG3-CAART had, among other things, worsened certain participants’ disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (2) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (3) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Cabaletta class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CABA

