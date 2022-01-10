Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DocuSign, Faraday, Arrival, and KE Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL), and KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

Class Period: March 27, 2020 – December 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign’s business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a “return to normal” would have on the Company’s growth and business; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the DocuSign class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DOCU

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE)

Class Period: January 28, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) that a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) that the Company’s cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) that, as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Faraday class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FFIE

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL)

Class Period: November 18, 2020 – November 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

The Complaint alleges Arrival made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and financial prospects. Specifically, Arrival made false and/or misleading statements concerning: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expenses required to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines; (vi) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects; and (vii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Arrival class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ARVL

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)

Class Period: August 13, 2020 – December 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

The action arises out of the Company’s misstatements materially overstating its store count, agent counsel, new home sales gross transaction value (“GTV”), and revenues. The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. The truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing. These misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings’ ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class. When the truth was revealed, the Company’s ADS price fell substantially and has continued falling since.

For more information on the KE Holdings class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BEKE

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com