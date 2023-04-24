NEW YORK, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI)

Class Period: In connection with Hesai Group’s February 2023 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2023

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Class Period: August 9, 2022, – March 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

The Class Period begins on August 9, 2022, to coincide with the publication of Plug’s financial results for the second quarter of 2022, when Defendants assured investors that the Company had a “Strong Business Outlook” and touted a $15 billion sales funnel. Defendants also emphasized that the Company’s supply chain was strong—with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer stating that he did “not foresee supply chain issues this year”—and that Plug’s rapidly growing inventory was simply attributable to the substantial growth the Company would experience in the second half of 2022. Consistent with these representations, Defendants projected that the Company would generate 2022 revenue between $900 million and $925 million, representing approximately 80% year-over-year growth.

Just a few months later, on October 14, 2022, investors began to learn the truth about Plug’s prospects when the Company warned that full-year revenue could be 5% to 10% lower than previously projected. Defendants attributed the revenue revision to “some larger projects potentially being completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues.” On this news, the price of Plug common stock declined $1.20 per share, or more than 6%, from a close of $19.23 per share on October 13, 2022, to close at $18.03 per share on October 14, 2022.

About three weeks later, on November 8, 2022, the Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting a decrease in gross margins and a further increase in inventory levels. On this news, the price of Plug common stock declined $0.20 per share, or more than 1%, from a close of $14.81 per share on November 8, 2022, to close at $14.61 per share on November 9, 2022.

On January 25, 2023, despite Defendants’ previous assurances that revenue growth would be at least 60% on a year-over-year basis, Plug revealed that it now expected to generate year-over-year revenue growth of just 45% to 50% in 2022. Defendants explained that this disappointing result “had to do with the fact that the new products came out a little slower than we hoped,” as Plug’s “[m]anufacturing had a few more issues than we hoped” and “added . . . complexity to supply chain.” Following this revelation, the price of Plug common stock declined $0.97 per share, or approximately 6%, from a close of $16.34 per share on January 25, 2023, to close at $15.37 per share on January 26, 2023.

Then, after the market closed on March 1, 2023, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, including full-year revenue growth of just 40% on a year-over-year basis—missing even the reduced guidance range provided just a few weeks prior. On this news, the price of Plug common stock declined $0.88 per share, or more than 6%, from a close of $14.21 per share on March 1, 2023, to close at $13.33 per share on March 2, 2023.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW)

Class Period: July 15, 2019 – February 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; (3) that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

