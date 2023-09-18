NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

Class Period: January 5, 2022 – July 24, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 16, 2023

For over a year, Defendants pushed the false narrative that Infinity’s flagship product, eganelisib, was proceeding apace in its clinical studies as a treatment for breast cancer. Specifically, Infinity touted two clinical studies: (1) MARIO-4, a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 study; and (2) MARIO-P, a platform study to evaluate additional combinations and indications where eganelisib might increase the effectiveness of available therapies.

Results were initially so promising that partners were being sought (and prospective partners were interested) to bring eganelisib to the next stage. Then, overnight, the promise vanished. A merger was announced with another pharmaceutical company, and breast cancer treatment wasn’t mentioned. It was as if neither MARIO-4 nor MARIO-P existed. The new entity would now focus on head and neck cancer. The stock market reaction was predictable. Investors fled in droves on staggering volume. The value of both proposed companies to the merger was half of cash on hand.

On July 24, 2023, Infinity announced that the merger had been terminated, because shareholders of the merging company voted against it. The next day, on July 25, 2023, Infinity announced a “Value Preservation and Maximization Plan”, whereby it was, among other things, terminating 78% of its workforce.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Class Period: November 10, 2021 – April 18, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company’s performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4’s reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 – May 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2023

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instanced of fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

