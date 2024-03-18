NEW YORK, March 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF), Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 and February 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The lawsuit alleges that on February 15, 2024, Wolfpack Research published a report revealing that Innodata misrepresented the nature and extent of its business and operations. The Wolfpack Report showed that Innodata’s AI is really “smoke and mirrors” and that the Company’s marketing claims are like “putting lipstick on a pig.” While the Defendants touted Innodata’s status as an AI pioneer, other companies were only hiring Innodata for cheap labor and its operations were powered by thousands of low-wage offshore workers, not proprietary AI technology. Innodata also stopped disclosing its Research and Development spend after the first quarter of 2021. The Wolfpack Report highlighted that Innodata’s total R&D investment over the past five years was only $4.4 million, with even less allocated to R&D in 2023 than what was spent on promoting its “AI” technology through press releases.

Throughout the Class Period, the complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that Innodata: (1) did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) it was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; (4) it was not effectively investing in research and development for AI; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Innodata’s AI business and development and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

On this news, the price of Innodata common stock declined by $3.74 per share, or approximately 30.5%, on February 15, 2024.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Class Period: May 6, 2021 – November 2, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2024

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled the market concerning demand for Fox Factory’s products and inventory levels.

The complaint further alleges that when these misleading statements and omissions about Fox Factory’s business reached the market, investors were harmed significantly. For example, on November 2, 2023, after the markets closed, Fox Factory filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to “higher levels of inventory across various channels.” In addition, Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its specialty sports group business segment.

On this news, the price of Fox Factory’s common stock declined $22.60, or 37.34%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX)

Class Period: May 11, 2023 – February 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2024

Lantronix is a global industrial and enterprise internet of things (“IoT”) provider of solutions that purportedly target high growth applications in specific verticals such as smart grids, intelligent transportation, smart cities, and artificial intelligence data centers. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: (i) Embedded IoT Solutions, (ii) IoT System Solutions, and (iii) Software & Services. The Company’s sales channels are comprised of distributors, resellers, and direct sales to larger original equipment manufacturers and end users, as well as through its ecommerce site.

In May 2023, Lantronix forecasted that it would achieve revenue in a range of $175 million to $185 million, as well as non-GAAP earnings-per-share (“EPS”) in a range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share, for its fiscal year 2024 results. Defendants repeatedly assured investors and analysts throughout the Class Period that this guidance for fiscal year 2024 remained unchanged, despite knowing that Lantronix’s customers were experiencing elevated levels of inventory for IoT products, and that embedded IOT revenues expected from a customer design win were pushed out to the next fiscal year.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IoT products; (ii) Lantronix’s customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IoT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company’s business; (iii) certain of Lantronix’s embedded IOT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IOT solutions for fiscal year 2024; (v) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On February 8, 2024, Lantronix issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024. Therein, the Company negatively revised its fiscal year 2024 guidance, advising that “[f]or fiscal year 2024, the company [now] expects revenue in a range of $155 million to $165 million”-versus the previously provided range of $175 million to $185 million-“and non-GAAP EPS in a range of $0.35 to $0.45 per share”-versus the previously provided range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share. On a call with investors and analysts to discuss these results, Company management revealed that “[t]he change in our annual guidance is primarily due to lower expected sales for our embedded IOT solutions as a result of two factors”, namely, “[a] general slowdown in our broad-based channel business as customers work through their inventories, and an embedded compute design win in video applications that was slated for revenue in the second half of fiscal 2024 that pushed into fiscal 2025.”

Following these disclosures, Lantronix’s stock price fell $1.89 per share, or 32.53%, to close at $3.92 per share on February 9, 2024.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)

Class Period: August 18, 2023 – February 20, 2024 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2024

After the market close on February 20, 2024, Palo Alto Networks announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and lowered its third quarter and full-year billings and revenue guidance. In an earnings call that same day, Defendants explained that “our guidance is a consequence of us driving a shift in our strategy in wanting to accelerate both our platformization and consolidation and activating our AI leadership.” Defendants also revealed that U.S. federal government deals for several large projects did not close and resulted in “a significant shortfall in our U.S. federal government business” that is expected to continue into the third and fourth quarters if 2024.

On this news, the price of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. common stock declined by $104.12 per share, or approximately 28%, on February 21, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) The Company’s consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company’s high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about customer demand, billings, and platformization, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

