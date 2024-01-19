NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), and Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)

Class Period: May 10, 2022 – March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2024

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures contained a material weakness; (ii) accordingly, LivePerson maintained deficient internal controls over its financial reporting; (iii) as a result, LivePerson’s Q3 2022 financial statements failed to disclose the suspension of WildHealth’s Medicare reimbursements in connection with the Program and the resulting negative impact on the Company’s future revenues; (iv) accordingly, LivePerson had overstated the Company’s future financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)

Class Period: January 20, 2022 – November 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it is partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS)

Class Period: March 10, 2023 – October 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.’s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)

Class Period: March 30, 2023 – August 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 20, 2024

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (ii) accordingly, Lovesac’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (iv) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

