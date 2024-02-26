NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS), Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT), Dada Nexus Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: DADA), and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)

Class Period: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2023 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between October 5, 2023 and December 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2024

On May 22, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a registration statement on Form S-1, which after six amendments (and three post-effective amendments) was declared effective on September 29, 2023.

On October 5, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

Between October 5, 2023 and October 10, 2023, Maison Solutions conducted the IPO pursuant to the Offering Documents, issuing 2,500,000 common shares of the Company’s securities to the public at the Offering price of $4.00 per share, of which approximately $10,000,000 went to the Company as proceeds before expenses and after applicable underwriting discounts and

commissions.

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents were false or misleading or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged with auditors and underwriters with poor respective track records for its IPO; (2), the Company’s principal vendor is an undisclosed related party; (3) Defendant Xu has had past legal issues as a result of his business conduct.

For more information on the Maison Solutions class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MSS

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – November 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 5, 2024

Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company that purportedly offers differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. One of the Company’s primary pharmaceutical products is Indocin, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. However, because there are no patents covering the Indocin products, Assertio can potentially face competition at any time from the introduction of generic versions of these products made by competitors.

In July 2023, Assertio acquired Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology, along with Spectrum’s injection asset Rolvedon (the “Spectrum Acquisition”). In a press release announcing the closing of the acquisition, Assertio’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Defendant Dan Peisert (“Peisert”) was quoted as stating, in relevant part, “[w]e look forward to building on the successful early results in the [Rolvedon] Injection launch for the remainder of 2023, driving the business toward [its] goal of accretive contribution to our Adjusted EPS and operating cash flow in 2024.”

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s reliance on Indocin products to boost its net income was unsustainable given the risk of generic competition; (ii) the Spectrum Acquisition was less valuable than Assertio had represented to investors; (iii) accordingly, Assertio had overstated the positive impact the sale of Indocin products and the Spectrum Acquisition were likely to have on the Company’s profitability; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On August 3, 2023, Zydus Lifesciences Limited (“Zydus”), a generic pharmaceutical company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to manufacture and market 50mg indomethacin suppositories, the generic version of the Company’s Indocin Suppositories. Specifically, the FDA granted Zydus 180-day Competitive Generic Therapies exclusivity to market the product. Following the FDA’s decision, Assertio withdrew its 2023 financial outlook previously issued in May 2023.

On this news, Assertio’s stock price fell $2.44 per share, or 45.6%, to close at $2.91 per share on August 4, 2023

Then, on November 8, 2023, Assertio issued a press release announcing its financial results for its third quarter (“Q3”) of 2023. Among other results, Assertio reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.01, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $35.63 million, missing consensus estimates by $14.8 million. Defendant Peisert called the Company’s Q3 2023 results “disappointing,” noting that “the loss of Indocin exclusivity and Rolvedon results below expectations [drove] significant charges to our net income” and that the Company was “learning” that “certain aspects” of its July 31, 2023 acquisition of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. “may not be everything we initially expected.”

On this news, Assertio’s stock price fell $0.92 per share, or 43.19%, to close at $1.21 per share on November 9, 2023.

On, January 3, 2024, Assertio issued a press release announcing that Defendant Peisert was stepping down from his role as the Company’s CEO.

On this news, Assertio’s stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 10.96%, to close at $1.01 per share on January 4, 2024.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

For more information on the Assertio class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ASRT

Dada Nexus Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: DADA)

Class Period: May 11, 2023 – January 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated; (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Dada class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DADA

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI)

Class Period: April 30, 2019 – December 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Cummins class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CMI

