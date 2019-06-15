Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Momo, Dynagas LNG, CBL, and Floor & Decor and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Momo Inc., Dynagas LNG Partners LP, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc, and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2015 – April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Momo class action go to: http://bespc.com/momo/.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)

Class Period: February 16, 2018 – March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts to conceal the unfavorable terms of the company’s long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, and its resulting inability to sustain its quarterly distributions.  As a result of defendants’ false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.  Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the company’s ability to make future distributions. 

To learn more about the Dynagas class action go to: http://bespc.com/dlng/.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 – March 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose in its SEC filings that the company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct.  

To learn more about the CBL class action go to: http://bespc.com/cbl/.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Class Period: May 23, 2018 – August 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Floor & Decor’s business and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that each of the statements in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC regarding the current financial condition of the company were materially false and misleading.  The complaint alleges that prior to the May 24 Secondary Offering, defendants knew, but failed to disclose, that the company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018.  As a result of this adverse information being withheld from the market, the price of the company’s stock was artificially inflated during the Class Period, allowing company insiders to sell more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock, including the shares sold in the May 24 Secondary Offering, for proceeds of more than $466 million.

To learn more about the Floor & Decor class action go to: http://bespc.com/fnd-2/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

