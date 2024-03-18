NEW YORK, March 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NYSE: KIND), and Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NYSE: KIND)

Class Period: July 6, 2021 – November 8, 2022 (Publicly Traded Class A Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

Nextdoor operates a hyperlocal online social networking platform that connects neighbors, public agencies, and businesses via the internet. Nextdoor was created through the November 5, 2021 merger of a privately held company called Nextdoor, Inc. and a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC or blank-check company), then called Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (“KV Acquisition Co.”), with KV Acquisition Co. serving as the surviving entity and changing its name to Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. after the merger.

The Nextdoor class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nextdoor’s financial results prior to the merger had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled forward demand for Nextdoor’s platform and cannibalized future advertising revenue growth; (ii) rather than being sustained, such growth trends had already begun reversing at the start of the Class Period; (iii) Nextdoor’s total addressable market was materially smaller than the 312 million households represented to investors; and (iv) by the start of the Class Period, Nextdoor’s most important market – the U.S. market – was already substantially saturated, impairing Nextdoor’s ability to monetize users and increase its average revenue per weekly active user (“ARPU”) or U.S. weekly active users (“WAUs”).

On March 1, 2022, Nextdoor reported that the revenue growth rate in the fourth quarter had declined sequentially by 18% to 48% year-over-year growth, down from the 66% growth rate in the most recent quarter reported to investors. In addition, Nextdoor reported quarterly ARPU of $1.65, revealing that the ARPU growth rate in the quarter had declined substantially by 26% to just 12% year-over-year growth from 38% growth in the third quarter, which indicated that Nextdoor’s ability to monetize its platform was faltering. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock declined approximately 14%.

Then, on May 10, 2022, Nextdoor revealed that its global WAUs growth had increased just 1% sequentially (from 32% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 33% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2022) and that U.S. WAUs had actually suffered a sequential decline of approximately one hundred thousand users. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 8%.

Thereafter, on August 9, 2022, Nextdoor revealed that its platform continued to materially decline, reporting that revenue growth slowed to just 19% year-over-year during the quarter and that Nextdoor’s U.S. WAUs had declined for the second quarter in a row to 29.2 million. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 25%.

Finally, on November 8, 2022, Nextdoor reported that its revenues during the quarter declined sequentially by $1 million to $54 million, representing just 2% year-over-year growth, and that Nextdoor’s quarterly ARPU growth was increasingly negative, contracting by 12% compared to the prior year quarter. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 11%, further damaging investors.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

Class Period: September 16, 2020 – March 2, 2022 (Class A Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

Snowflake is a cloud data platform that enables its enterprise customers to consolidate data into a single source to build data-driven applications and share data.

The Snowflake class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake’s products and services; (ii) Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to its initial public offering (“IPO”) that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake’s revenue and profit margins; (iii) as a result, Snowflake’s customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts’ terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; and (iv) consequently, Snowflake’s product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated leading up to and during the Class Period.

On March 2, 2022, Snowflake revealed that its product revenue growth rate for fiscal 2023 was projected to be slashed to a range of 65% to 67%, far below the triple-digit growth and purportedly ongoing favorable business trends highlighted by defendants during the Class Period. On a related earnings call also held on March 2, 2022, Snowflake CFO, defendant Michael P. Scarpelli, further revealed that Snowflake customers were consuming at a reduced rate, which he blamed on “platform enhancements . . . which lowered credit consumption.” On this news, the price of Snowflake Class A common stock fell nearly 28% over several trading sessions, damaging investors.

