Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ocugen, CarLotz, and RenovaCare and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), and RenovaCare, Inc. (Other OTC: RCAR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 to June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

On May 26, 2021, Ocugen announced that it planned to submit to the FDA an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application for COVAXIN, a COVID-19 vaccine, in June 2021. On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it “will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN,” instead choosing to “pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.” Ocugen’s Chairman and CEO stated, “Although we were close to finalizing our EUA application for submission, we received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue a BLA path,” and that “this will extend our timelines.”

Shares of Ocugen fell by more than 24% in intraday trading on the same day, based on this news.

On June 10, 2021, the Company said it would no longer pursue a EUA for Covaxin and would instead aim to file for a full U.S. approval of the shot.

On this news, the stock price plummeted and closed on June 11, 2021 at $6.69 per share, representing a 25.17% drop from the June 10, 2021 closing price of $9.31 per share.

The Ocugen class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the information that Ocugen submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was insufficient to support an EUA; (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA; and (iii) as a result, Ocugen’s financial statements, as well as defendants’ statements about Ocugen’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Ocugen class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OCGN

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

Class Period: December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

On March 15, 2021, CarLotz announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. During a related conference call, the Company stated that gross profit and gross profit per unit (“GPU”) “were softer than . . . expected” due to “the surge in inventory during the quarter and the resulting lower retail unit profitability.” CarLotz also reported that the additional inventory “created a logjam that resulted in slower processing and higher days to sell.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.79, or 8.5%, to close at $8.45 per share on March 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline over the next two consecutive trading sessions by $0.62, or 7.3%, to close at $7.83 per share on March 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 10, 2021, after the market closed, CarLotz announced its first quarter 2021 financial results revealing that gross profit per unit fell below expectations. In particular, the Company had expected retail GPU between $1,300 and $1,500 but reported $1,182.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.94, or 14%, to close at $5.57 per share on May 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline $0.45, or 8%, to close at $4.12 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 26, 2021, before the market opened, CarLotz announced an update to its profit-sharing sourcing partner arrangement. Specifically, CarLotz stated that its “profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner informed the Company that, in light of current wholesale market conditions, it has paused consignments to the Company.” Moreover, this partner “accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced” during first quarter 2021 and “less than 50% of the cars sold and approximately 25% of cars sourced” during second quarter 2021 to date.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.70, or 13.4%, to close at $4.51 per share on May 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that, due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a “logjam” resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) that, to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz’s inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) that, as a result, CarLotz’s gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) that this Company’s corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the CarLotz class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LOTZ

RenovaCare, Inc. (Other OTC: RCAR)

Class Period: August 14, 2017 to May 28, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2021

On May 28, 2021, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued a litigation release stating that RenovaCare was being charged with alleged securities fraud. According to the SEC’s complaint, between July 2017 and January 2018, the Company’s controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat (“Rayat”), “arranged, and caused RenovaCare to pay for, a promotional campaign designed to increase the company’s stock price.” Specifically, “Rayat was closely involved in directing the promotion and editing promotional materials, and arranged to funnel payments to the publisher through consultants to conceal RenovaCare’s involvement in the campaign.” When OTC Markets Group, Inc. requested that RenovaCare explain its relationship to the promotion, the complaint alleges that “Rayat and RenovaCare then drafted and issued a press release and a Form 8-K that contained material misrepresentations and omissions denying Rayat’s and the company’s involvement in the promotion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.66, or 24.8%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.00 per share on June 2, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, at the direction of Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) that, when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the RenovaCare class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RCAR

