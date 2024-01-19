NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY), and National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 – February 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2024

Roblox operates a platform that provides developers with tools to create online games and hosts the games on its servers. Roblox generates revenue by selling its proprietary currency (called “Robux”) to its users so they can purchase digital items (e.g., weapons, armor, or vehicles) to enhance their gaming experiences.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Roblox reported strong bookings and revenue growth. The Company attributed this growth to various factors, including the positive effect from COVID stay-at-home orders, its technology investments, and “high-quality” gaming content. However, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that a material portion of Roblox’s growth was due to weak content controls and the lack of spending restrictions on its platform. These inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make unauthorized Robux purchases which translated into unsustainable levels of bookings and revenue.

In late September 2021, Roblox began to roll out enhanced user controls on its platform. Among other things, these new controls allowed parents to put monthly spending limits on their children’s Robux purchases. Unbeknownst to investors, the implementation of these enhanced controls would inevitably cause Roblox’s bookings growth to decelerate in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022. On February 15, 2022, the truth about the Company’s unsustainable growth was revealed to investors when Roblox reported surprisingly weak fourth quarter 2021 results. Most of Roblox’s key metrics missed analysts’ expectations, including quarterly bookings and revenue, leading to a significant decline in the Company’s stock price and significant losses for investors.

The Complaint further alleges that statements made by Defendants throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading when made because they misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox’s bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox’s planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) based on the foregoing, the Company’s bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable throughout the Class Period.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

Class Period: June 1, 2023 – November 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

On September 6, 2023, after the market closed, ChargePoint reported its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, including an “$28.0 million, or 19 percentage point, inventory impairment charge.” The Company stated the “inventory impairment charge was taken to address legacy supply chain-related costs and supply overruns on a particular DC product.” As a result, the Company reported a second quarter GAAP gross margin of 1%, down from 17% in the prior year’s same quarter.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.77, or 11%, to close at $6.29 per share on September 7, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 16, 2023, after the market closed, ChargePoint released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which would include an “additional non-cash inventory impairment charge” in the amount of $42 million “related to product transitions and to better align inventory with current demand.” As a result, the Company expected to report “GAAP gross margin of negative 23% to negative 21%.” The Company also reported revenue had fallen to “$108 million to $113 million, as compared to $150 to $165 million as previously expected.” Moreover, ChargePoint’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were both replaced, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.11, or 35%, to close at $2.02 per share on November 17, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first generation DC charging products; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to incur impairment charges; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

Expensify provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the U.S. and internationally. The Company’s platform purportedly enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel, and Expensify offers track and submit plans for individuals.

On October 15, 2021, Expensify filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on November 9, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On or about November 11, 2021, pursuant to the Offering Documents, Expensify conducted its IPO, selling 9.73 million shares priced at $27.00 per share.

On November 12, 2021, Expensify filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expensify to Underweight from Equal-weight, citing structural headwinds and the Company’s risk-reward profile.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 6.28%, to close at $6.72 per share on June 12, 2023.

Then, on August 8, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Among other items, Expensify reported GAAP EPS of -$0.14, missing consensus estimate of -$0.07, and revenue of $38.9 million, which likewise missed the consensus estimate of $41.5 million. Expensify also withdrew its previously issued revenue growth guidance. Following Expensify’s disclosures, JMP Securities downgraded the Company to Market Perform from Market Outperform.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.69 per share, or 28.55%, to close at $4.23 per share on August 9, 2023.

Finally, after the market closed on November 7, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing third quarter 2023 financial and operating results that once again missed consensus estimates amid macroeconomic headwinds. Among other items, Expensify reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.21 per share and a 14.1% year-over-year revenue decline.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 36.89%, to close at $1.83 per share on November 8, 2023.

As of the time this Complaint was filed, Expensify’s securities continue to trade below the $27 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – January 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

National Instruments is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software.

The National Instruments class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false statements and/or omitted to disclose material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock.

The National Instruments class action lawsuit alleges that at the time that National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson. Accordingly, National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.

