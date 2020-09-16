Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Rosetta Stone, Momenta, Jernigan, and Varian on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Rosetta Stone, Momenta, Jernigan, and Varian on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST), Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA), Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR).  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)

Buyer: Cambium Learning Group

On August 31, 2020, Rosetta Stone announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Cambium for approximately $792 million.  Pursuant to the merger agreement, Rosetta Stone stockholders will receive $30 in cash for each share of Rosetta Stone common stock owned.  The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Rosetta Stone’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement.  Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Rosetta Stone’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Rosetta Stone investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/rst/.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)

Buyer: Johnson & Johnson

On August 19, 2020, Momenta announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by JNJ for approximately $6.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Momenta’s stockholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Momenta common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Momenta’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Momenta’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Momenta investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/mnta/.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

Buyer: NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

On August 3, 2020, Jernigan announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by NexPoint Advisors for approximately $900 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Jernigan’s stockholders will receive $17.30 in cash for each share of Jernigan common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Jernigan’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Indeed, Jernigan shares have recently traded well above the merger consideration of $17.30 per share.  Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Jernigan’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Jernigan investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/jcap/.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Buyer: Siemens Healthineers AG

On August 2, 2020, Varian announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers for approximately $16.4 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Varian’s stockholders will receive $177.50 in cash for each share of Varian common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Varian’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Varian’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Varian investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/var/.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.