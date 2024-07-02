Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told Judge Juan Merchan Tuesday that he does not oppose former President Trump’s request to delay his sentencing scheduled for next week.
Trump on Monday moved to overturn his criminal conviction in the Manhattan case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a former president has substantial immunity for official acts committed while in office.
TRUMP IMMUNITY CASE: SUPREME COURT RULES EX-PRESIDENTS HAVE SUBSTANTIAL
