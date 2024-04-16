Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a motion Tuesday to hold former President Trump in contempt of court, claiming he violated the gag order imposed upon him by publishing three social media posts relating to two known witnesses in his criminal trial — Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.
Bragg is urging Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan to also warn Trump that “future violations” of the gag order can be punished “not only with additional fines, but also with a ter
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War will lie in honor at the US Capitol - April 16, 2024
- White House deems House impeachment inquiry ‘over,’ President Biden formally declines to testify - April 16, 2024
- Biden under fire for shutting down US oil production, urged to impose sanctions on Venezuela - April 16, 2024