Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took a victory lap after former President Trump was found guilty on 34 counts, saying his office “did our job.”

“I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that’s exactly what we did here. And what I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about.… I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there.

[Read Full story at source]