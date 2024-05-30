Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took a victory lap after former President Trump was found guilty on 34 counts, saying his office “did our job.”
“I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that’s exactly what we did here. And what I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about.… I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Chief Justice Roberts declines invitation to meet with Democratic lawmakers over Justice Alito flag incident - May 30, 2024
- Bragg touts DA office ‘did our job’ after Trump verdict: ‘The jury has spoken’ - May 30, 2024
- Legal experts say Trump conviction is a ‘target rich environment’ for appeal - May 30, 2024