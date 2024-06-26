A conservative legal advocacy group filed a formal bar complaint this week against New York County Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg, alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices.
America First Legal Vice President Dan Epstein told Fox News Digital that Bragg’s official website clearly indicates his office is encouraging hiring practices that prefer applicants from certain backgrounds.
“We have kind of marshaled evidence that his office, when it comes to hiring
