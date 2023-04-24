Free continuing education program for health and wellness professionals adds six new monthly sessions on modifiable risk factors including obesity, diabetes, hearing loss, depression, smoking, and alcohol use.

Washington, DC, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the launch of its highly successful Brain Health Academy in 2022, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s today announced class will be back in session starting May 17, 2023. Hosted virtually, the Academy is designed to equip healthcare providers and wellness professionals with the knowledge and resources to help people reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s and related dementias. This includes helping people understand the connection between lifestyle interventions and brain health. Individuals interested in learning more or enrolling can do so here.

This year’s Academy features six new courses teaching the science behind and interventions for key modifiable risk factors for obesity, diabetes, hearing loss, depression, smoking, and alcohol consumption. The courses are taught on the second Wednesday of each month and are accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Through a partnership with the American Society on Aging, participants will be eligible for free continuing education credits. Each of the 1-hour seminars will also be recorded and available for viewing on-demand for up to 60 days after the live presentation.

More than 3,000 individuals participated in this free, evidence-based education program, 95% of whom said they found the courses current, efficient, and relevant to their work. Further, more than 63% of course participants stated the Academy changed how they supported patients, and that they felt more alert to the connections between risk factors and dementia. In addition, more than half of the participants said they are now more comfortable raising the topic of brain health and talking about it with their patients or clients.

“People need to know that Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging and that there are things every single one of us can do to reduce our risk of developing the disease. Health and wellness professionals play a vital role in spreading the word and encouraging people to take action – the Brain Health Academy is there to help them do that,” said George Vradenburg, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s chair and co-founder. “The courses were developed in collaboration with leading experts in the field and are based on the latest research on potential risk factors for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. We are incredibly grateful to the partners who are working with us on this lifechanging project.”

This academy is made possible through partnerships with the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Society on Aging, AARP, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Heart Association, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Eisai, Humana, Physical Activity Alliance, Tivity Health, and USAging.

