Brain Tissue Oxygenation and Advanced Tracking Transforms the Brain Monitoring Systems Market, Records a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. EEG systems is likely to lead the product type category with a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brain Monitoring Systems Market is anticipated to thrive at an average CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2033. The market is likely to cross a market share of US$ 8.5 billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 5.0 billion in 2023.

– Brain monitoring systems are in high demand with the growing cases of brain paralysis and similar conditions. Furthermore, advanced brain monitoring systems track tiny changes in terms of consciousness.

– The expansion of neuroscience programs and their implementation in healthcare facilities and the advanced state-of-art technology processes EEG information to deliver better results is expected to fuel the demand for brain monitoring systems globally.

– Brain monitoring systems are also applied to check how anesthesia has affected the mind and if the patient needs a higher or lower dose of it.

– Increased healthcare budget and rising awareness around brain health are also fueling the sales of brain monitoring systems.

– The advanced brain monitoring sensor with monitoring of the brain under anesthesia along with the EEG processing and data acquisition, expanding the brain monitoring systems market size.

– The vendors have also introduced EEG sensors that are available for adult and pediatric patients along with quick and simple applications. These sensors come with soft foam pads to improve patient comfort.

Key Points

The United States market leads the market in terms of market share. It is likely to cross a value of 2.7 billion by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033.

The China market is the leading space in terms of CAGR. It thrives at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach a value of US$ 905.9 million by 2033.

EEG systems are likely to thrive in the product category due to the early detection of abnormalities. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The standalone segment tops the modality tally with a CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2033, as it functions while detecting it more efficiently and effectively.

Competitive Landscape

The key players focus on creating customized brain monitoring solutions that work on different sects of the brain while monitoring the small details and developments in the brain and consciousness. The vendors create different BMS devices for different age groups and patients. The companies also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the supply chain and distribution channel.

The key players in the market include Neurosoft, Natus Medical Incorporated, Medtronic PLC, Integra Lifesciences, and Compumedics Neuroscan.

Recent Development:

Neurosoft has launched its neuromonitor which is a cerebral function monitor with a touchscreen interface. The monitoring device comes with clinical applications such as suspected cerebral function abnormality and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).

Natus Medical Incorporated has introduced its natus brain monitor as a next-generation advanced amplifier for EEG and long-term monitoring and ICU studies.

Medtronic PLC adds its bispectral index (BIS) monitoring system that applied state-of-the-art technology to processes the direct measurement of patient’s brain vitals.

Key Segments:

Brain Monitoring Systems Market by Product:

fNIRS

EEG Systems

MEG Systems

MRI Systems

Others

Brain Monitoring Systems Market by Modality:

Portable/Handheld Brain Monitoring Systems

Standalone Brain Monitoring Systems

Brain Monitoring Systems Market by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Pediatric & Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

