Partnership opens up significantly larger market for Brain Scientific products and aligns company with well-established distributor in India

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Brain Scientific ( OTCQB: BRSFD ), a Florida-based applied science technology company, announces today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Hansraj Nayyar Medical – India Pvt. Ltd. (“Hansraj Nayyar”), a nearly century-old, multigenerational company with a wide network of hospitals throughout India.

“This is a partnership we are very excited about,” said Chetan Nayyar, director of Hansraj Nayyar. “We have been around for nearly a century now. We know a good medical device when we see it – one that meets the needs of our large customer base. Brain Scientific’s integrated system is precisely what our medical communities have been asking us for.”

Hansraj Nayyar, a multigenerational, family-run, 98-year-old company, will help Brain Scientific further expand its sales and distribution network by unlocking the Indian marketplace as Brain Scientific continues to position itself as the leader in the quickly emerging medical wearables space.

“Partnering with Hansraj Nayyar, with coverage of the Indian market, greatly increases our ability to reach global customers who are looking for innovative solutions to their neurological testing challenges,” said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Brain Scientific. “We continue to see increased orders and accelerated demand for our neurology devices as the marketplace realizes the efficiency of our products.”

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific Inc. ( brainscientific.com ) is an applied sciences technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of medical and OEM devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap™ and NeuroEEG™ are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of OEM devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific’s corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

