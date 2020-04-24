Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BrainHQ and Other Digital Services Can Still Be Accessed for Free at Closed Local Libraries

BrainHQ and Other Digital Services Can Still Be Accessed for Free at Closed Local Libraries

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As National Library Week draws to an end, most physical library doors are closed due to COVID-19. Yet, libraries across America have kept their digital operations open to the public, promoting digital services as never before. As you might expect, such services include streaming of books, movies, and magazines, but also some unexpected wellness programs that can be especially useful these days, such as the brain fitness program BrainHQ from Posit Science.

“I’ve had a love affair with my public library at every stage of life and place I’ve lived,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. “The library has always been there for me and my family with free access to things I need. We are delighted to see increased use of BrainHQ in these times when maintaining brain health is so important.”

At hundreds of local public libraries, patrons can access a subscription to BrainHQ without entering the library or paying subscriber fees, because their libraries have licensed BrainHQ for the whole community.

“Given the stay-home order, we’re all experiencing a loss of activities that provide the cognitive stimulation we need to stay sharp,” Dr. Mahncke observed. “We need to find activities that drive new learning, such as learning a language or how to play a musical instrument or a new hobby or craft, or, of course, using brain exercises to stretch brain performance, such as BrainHQ.”

BrainHQ is just one of many digital services being promoted by libraries for access from home. Some popular services being promoted at libraries that offer BrainHQ include: streaming books, movies, TV shows, and music on Hoopla; digital and audio books from RB Digital; digital versions of popular magazines from Flipster; language lessons from Mango Languages; and learning new crafts on CreativeBug.

“It’s great to see libraries all over – in Sterling, Michigan; Garland, Texas; Wayne, Nebraska; Oyster Bay, New York; East Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tucson, Arizona; to name just a handful – promoting digital services on their websites, Facebook pages, and local media,” Dr. Mahncke added. “The current situation may advance digital services in libraries in the same way it is accelerating use of remote services in healthcare.”

In addition to hundreds of public libraries, BrainHQ is also available without charge to active-duty and retired military through military libraries and Military OneSource.

More than 100 published studies of BrainHQ exercises have shown benefits across varied populations, including gains in standard measures of cognition (attention, speed, memory, executive function, social cognition), in standard measures of quality of life (mood, confidence and control, managing stress, health-related quality of life), and in real world activities (gait, balance, driving, everyday cognition, maintaining independence). BrainHQ is offered, without charge, as a benefit by leading Medicare Advantage plans; by the Department of Defense for all servicemembers; and by hundreds of clinics, libraries, and communities. Anyone can try BrainHQ for free at http://www.brainhq.com.

CONTACT: Contact: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.