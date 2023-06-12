Branch Basics partners with ODW Logistics to provide distribution, fulfillment, and parcel management

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Branch Basics, a leading producer of natural, nontoxic cleaning products, selected ODW Logistics to manage their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation services. The demand for the company’s products exploded over the last two years, which has resulted in a 2.5X growth since 2021. In response, a logistics partner was needed with the experience, flexibility, and knowledge to help scale their operations.

“We have experienced strong growth since our launch in 2012, however, the pandemic drove exponential growth,” said Karen Lowery, Head of Operations at Branch Basics. “Additionally, we realized a large increase in our subscription sales and knew we needed a partner to help us meet our demand. ODW Logistics was able to provide a holistic supply chain solution that included a diverse e-commerce fulfillment program, cost effective management of our transportation, and the ability to scale with our business.”

Consumer demand for more natural and environmentally friendly products has fueled Branch Basics’ growth and the company has recently introduced a new plant and mineral based dishwasher tablet and a premium glass bottle starter kit. ODW Logistics engineered a distribution and fulfillment solution to support the growth of the company while implementing a leveraged parcel program to deliver cost savings and visibility.

“Branch Basics was focused on a streamlined supply chain solution that would bring visibility and clarity,” said Casey Nofziger, VP of Client Solutions with ODW Logistics. “We are positioned as a partner to meet the demands and aggressive growth projections of the business.”

To learn more about ODW Logistics’ strategic third-party-logistics (3PL) solutions and services visit https://www.odwlogistics.com/

About Branch Basics

Branch Basics is a non-toxic cleaning products company started with the mission to help people experience the power of pure by removing toxic chemicals from the home. The hero product, a fragrance-free multipurpose Concentrate, is a unique all-in-one formula that can be diluted to various concentrations to meet all cleaning needs. The Concentrate is human safe, plant and mineral based, free of harmful preservatives, biodegradable, not tested on animals and non-GMO. However, Branch Basics is so much more than a cleaning company; it is a vehicle to educate and inspire others to live a toxin-free lifestyle to experience a transformation in overall health. Learn more at branchbasics.com or take the informative Toss the Toxins course to learn more about how to remove toxins from your life.

About ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics is a privately held third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.

Media Contact

John Meier

Director of Marketing

ODW Logistics

John.meier@odwlogistics.com