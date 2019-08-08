Breaking News
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Announces Acquisition of SYN-Service

Enhances access capabilities in industrial markets and the energy sector throughout Germany

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

In a move to expand its geographic footprint in eastern Germany and its capabilities in the energy sector and industrial markets, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of SYN-Service, effective August 1, 2019.

“SYN-Service is a welcome addition to Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services,” said Dave Witsken, president of Energy and Industrial at BrandSafway. “With its outstanding experience, expertise and commitment to safety, SYN-Service can help us strengthen our position in Germany and deliver a higher level of excellence to our customers. It’s one more step in our commitment to growing our energy and industrial services.”

A provider of scaffolding solutions to industrial markets and the energy sector, SYN-Service also supports maintenance, repair and new construction in the bridge industry. “SYN-Service is a perfect fit for Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services in the German market,” explained Mick Herke, director of International Industrial Services at Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services.

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services has been operating in Germany since 2012, growing year-over-year since then. “As a combined business, we can deliver custom and highly efficient access and scaffolding solutions to the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, steel and cement industries as well as to the energy sector in Germany,” Herke adds.

SYN-Service customers will benefit from the broad range of products, services and solutions available through Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services. “We look forward to joining Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services,” said Henry Lewin, managing director at SYN-Service. “This is an exciting opportunity for our customers as well as our employees.”

With head offices in the Netherlands and subsidiaries in Belgium, France, Germany, Romania, the United Kingdom, Australia and India, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services is one of the leading providers of industrial services and total access solutions. Its offerings range from scaffolding, rope access, and suspended and powered access to thermal and acoustic insulation, fireproofing, coatings and heat tracing. The company is part of the BrandSafway Group, a leading global provider of access, specialized services, and forming and shoring solutions to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure end markets.

About Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, headquartered in Vlaardingen in the Netherlands and with subsidiaries in Europe, Australia and India, is part of BrandSafway’s global access and specialty industrial services business. Its portfolio ranges from scaffolding, rope access, and suspended and powered access to thermal and acoustic insulation, fireproofing, coatings and heat tracing. For more information about Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, visit www.beis-deutschland.de.

About BrandSafway
With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 330 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

CONTACT: Karla Cuculi
BrandSafway
262-523-6580
[email protected]
