Branded Generics Market size worth $ 535.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.73% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in cardio metabolic risk factors among the masses. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is also playing a major role in the growth of the Branded Generics Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Branded Generics Market” By Type (Trade Named Generics, and Value-Added Branded Generics), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Hospital, Clinics), By Application (Cardiovascular Drugs, CNS Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Anti-Cancer Drugs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Branded Generics Market size was valued at USD 270.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 535.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.73% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC onBranded Generics Market

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Branded Generics Market Overview

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in cardiometabolic risk factors among the masses. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is also playing a major role in the growth of the Branded Generics Market. However, a major factor, which is projected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period, is the misapplication of risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) to Branded Generics Market entry.

Moreover, the rising incidents and population suffering from chronic diseases and disorders are further expected to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the entry of new players, simple marketing authorization procedures, changing medicine practices, greater profit margin are some other factors fueling the market growth.

Key Developments in Branded Generics Market

• Mylan acquired the related intellectual property and commercialization rights of the European thrombosis business of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, a Durban, South Africa-based pharmaceutical company, for USD 759 million.

• Lupin Limited launched an anti-depression generic drug Pristiq in the US.

The major players in the market are Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Lupin Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Apotex Inc. Pfizer inc., Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s laboratories, Endo International plc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Branded Generics Market On the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography.

  • Branded Generics Market, By Type
    • Trade Named Generics
    • Value-Added Branded Generics
  • Branded Generics Market, By Distribution Channel
    • Pharmacy
    • Hospital
    • Clinics
    • Other
  • Branded Generics Market, By Application
    • Cardiovascular Drugs
    • CNS Drugs
    • Anti-Infective Drugs
    • Anti-Cancer Drugs
    • Others
  • Branded Generics Market by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

