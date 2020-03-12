Branding Guru Aurora Toth Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional CMOs

Toth has fostered brand connectivity for a variety of B2B and B2C enterprises

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In her storied career, Aurora Toth has unlocked the secrets of branding success—building emotional brand connections and experiences that drive loyalty, connectedness and revenue growth—for a revered portfolio of businesses. Now, Toth has brought her unique strategic insights to the clients of Chief Outsiders, where she is the latest CMO to join the nation’s preeminent provider of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

Toth joins more than 70 other part-time CMOs who are available for right-sized engagements at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.” Toth specializes in working with B2B and B2C retail, hospitality, franchise, consumer and eCommerce businesses to accelerate revenues by building demand via innovative, sustainable strategies.

Among Toth’s notable successes: Gains in growth and sales through the creation of customer-centric and innovative marketing strategies/communications at a Top 100 Internet Retailer, and a transformation of the Country Inn & Suites and Park Plaza global brands that led to increased revenue through digital and traditional channels. Toth also was the branding mind behind the transformation of Sam Goody from a record store to “The Entertainment Gathering Place;” and the repositioning of the Media Play big-box brand at Best Buy.

“Aurora is an energetic global brand leader, strategist and marketing expert who creates positive category disruption,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Midwest Team. “She is also a collaborative and dynamic executive and communicator who motivates teams and cultivates strong relationships.”

Toth holds her MBA from the University of Minnesota, and earned her B.A. at Miami University in Ohio.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

