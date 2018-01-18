Breaking News
BrandMuscle Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandMuscle, a high-tech marketing innovator delivering big-brand marketing to local businesses, today announced changes to its leadership structure.

Paul Elliott has been promoted to President, Consumer Brands, assuming responsibility for client service teams in the Cleveland, Kansas City and Austin offices. Elliott will partner with current and prospective clients to maximize their business value through local and precision marketing. As Chief Digital Officer, Elliott scaled BrandMuscle’s digital offerings and managed a team, developing LocationBuilder™, the company’s latest breakthrough solution.

“Paul has achieved undeniable results for BrandMuscle,” said Philip Alexander, BrandMuscle’s Chief Executive Officer. “His knowledge of precision marketing positions clients above their competition, and his new role as President of Consumer Brands will broaden his reach to even more current and potential clients.”

Raymond Trantina has been promoted to President, Wine, Spirits and Wholesale Division, leading operations out of BrandMuscle’s Chicago office with responsibility for the innovation and expansion of the beverage/alcohol, consumer packaged goods, and the food service divisions. Since joining BrandMuscle in 2007, Trantina grew BrandMuscle’s distributor business to 95 markets including eight of the top 10 beverage distributors in the country.

“Ray has an exceptional understanding of the beverage and alcohol industry,” Alexander said. “His track record proves that he is one of the best in the business, and this role allows him to pioneer BrandMuscle offerings across several verticals.”

Scott Weeren, who joined in September 2017, will expand his role as Chief Operations Officer to lead operations, finance and the technology departments.

Clarke Smith, Chief Strategy Officer, will lead all sales and business development for the company.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is a high-tech and high-touch marketing enabler. Nearly two decades ago, we pioneered the distributed marketing category. Then we transformed beyond brand compliance, integrating the complete set of tools and services required to empower big brand delivery at the local level. Today, we are revolutionizing marketing again for the future.  We bring the innovation, scale, data intelligence, and technology to reduce time-to-market and eliminate wasteful marketing spending; delivering breakthrough precision marketing results for over 300 of the world’s top brands. Join us in building the future of your sales today. Call (866) 464-4342, visit www.BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

