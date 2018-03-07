BrandMuscle Hires Silicon Valley Native as Executive Vice President of Client Service

Breaking News
CHICAGO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandMuscle, a high-tech marketing innovator delivering big brand marketing to local businesses, has hired Silicon Valley veteran Mike Marchetti as Executive Vice President of Client Service to lead the client service teams in the Cleveland, Austin, and Kansas City offices.

“Mike’s proven success in client development, business operations, and technology make him a perfect fit for the BrandMuscle leadership team,” said Paul Elliott, President, Consumer Brands. “As the company continues to make significant enhancements to our world-class technology and secure our spot as the leader in channel marketing, bringing a seasoned leader like Mike on board will produce optimal business results for our clients and BrandMuscle alike.”

In his leadership of the Client Service organization, Marchetti will bring together the strategies, teams, and technological solutions that make BrandMuscle an indispensable marketing partner for client brands and their marketing channels. In his role, he will also focus on continuous process improvement and automation to support BrandMuscle’s growth trajectory.

“When you find a company with great people who deliver a rock-solid product, you jump at the opportunity,” said Marchetti. “BrandMuscle has that winning combination, and I’m excited to help the company continue its rapid growth by delivering dynamic solutions to world-class clients.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Marchetti comes to BrandMuscle from JumpStart Inc., where he served as Venture Partner. He’s previously held top leadership positions at Yelp, Yahoo!, and ClearSlide. Marchetti graduated from Lynchburg College and George Mason University and received his Executive MBA from San Francisco State University.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is a high-tech and high-touch marketing enabler. Nearly two decades ago, we pioneered the distributed marketing category. Then we transformed beyond brand compliance, integrating the complete set of tools and services required to empower big brand delivery at the local level. Today, we are revolutionizing marketing again for the future. We bring the innovation, scale, data intelligence, and technology to reduce time-to-market and eliminate wasteful marketing spending; delivering breakthrough precision marketing results for over 300 of the world’s top brands. To conquer your market or your city block, join us in building the future of your sales today. Call (866) 464-4342, visit www.brandmuscle.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

