BrandMuscle Provides Key Network and Local Marketing Capabilities to the Beverage Alcohol Industry’s Ongoing Work to Limit Access to Alcohol and Promote Responsible Decision-Making

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced that it will join Responsibility.org, one of the leaders in curbing the underage consumption of alcoholic beverages, and over 40 associations, community organizations, and companies across all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry, to promote the We Don’t Serve Teens campaign.

We Don’t Serve Teens aims to curb underage drinking and stop teens’ access to alcohol. First launched in 2006 with the Federal Trade Commission and various private and public organizations, the nationwide, multifaceted initiative has been refreshed, but its central message remains unchanged: “Don’t serve alcohol to teens. It’s unsafe. It’s illegal. It’s irresponsible.” Campaign supporters spread this important message by placing print materials and other marketing assets in retailers, liquor stores, and restaurants, as well as through parents’ involvement, social media, and media channels such as radio. BrandMuscle will equip beverage alcohol distributors and suppliers with the marketing templates and assets necessary to get the We Don’t Serve Teens message heard: that providing underage drinkers with alcohol is unacceptable, and that we all must work hard to ensure that no one supplies alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age.

Having worked in the beverage alcohol category for two decades, BrandMuscle serves 10 of the country’s top distributors, and some of the leading beverage alcohol suppliers in the industry, with over 50,000 supplier and distributor sales reps using BrandMuscle for full-service marketing support. That network, combined with BrandMuscle’s trusted brand management and print capabilities, will allow campaign members like Responsibility.org to quickly and effectively equip suppliers and distributors with the marketing assets necessary to achieve the We Don’t Serve Teens campaign’s goals. The partnership will also allow anyone outside of BrandMuscle’s network to order print and promotional materials through a new We Don’t Serve Teens website, to provide a central location for their message.

Founded in 1991, Responsibility.org gathers a range of voices, from educators to medical practitioners, to develop programs aimed at eliminating drunk driving and preventing minors from consuming alcohol in the United States. Assessing its impact, Responsibility.org discovered a need to increase their leadership role inside the classroom through teachers and education communities, so they created the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Education. This 501c3 organization brings experts together to develop and distribute information to educate adults and adolescents about alcohol responsibility and the negative effects of underage drinking.

BrandMuscle’s involvement with this partnership begins with the production of 500 kits to ship to specific retail locations, that include signage, lapel pins, pens, and notes to communicate that these establishments do not serve teens. By empowering members of the beverage alcohol industry with colorful, informative marketing assets, BrandMuscle can help campaign partners increase awareness and strengthen solidarity in this cause, and further educate minors about the wisdom of waiting to drink responsibly at the legal age.

“A partner like BrandMuscle, who is known for executing local marketing programs for so many brands, was a natural fit for our mission,” said Erin Hildreth, VP of Communications at Responsibility.org. “We want to see We Don’t Serve Teens in every community to emphasize our dedication to eliminate underage drinking. Serving, supplying, and selling alcohol to teens is irresponsible, unsafe, and illegal. BrandMuscle will help our partners spread that message more broadly.”

“Our work with Responsibility.org and ‘We Don’t Serve Teens’ is an extension of our commitment to the beverage alcohol industry,” said Robert Olivares, PhD, SVP of Vertical Growth at BrandMuscle. “We’re thrilled to be able to work with an organization whose sole function is to do constructive, socially conscious work within this category. It’s a category we love and are proud to continue expanding our support.”

Connect With BrandMuscle:

Follow @BrandMuscle on Twitter and LinkedIn

Like BrandMuscle on Facebook

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 175 of the world’s top brands, with 750 professionals in five offices globally. BrandMuscle provides marketers and their channel partners with the solutions, insights, and expertise to deliver an exceptional and consistent local brand experience. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, grow revenue, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

About Responsibility.org

Responsibility.org is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi USA, Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; Campari Group; Constellation Brands; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; Ole Smoky, LLC; Pernod Ricard USA; and William Grant & Sons. For more than 30 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. To learn more, please visit www.Responsibility.org

CONTACT: Contact: Maggie Sullivan Associate Director of Brand maggie.sullivan@brandmuscle.com 440-610-1770