BrandMuscle to Host Live Webcast Featuring Jay McBain, Principal Analyst on June 6th

“The Future of Channel Marketing: Five Trends That Will Change Everything”

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandMuscle , a leading provider of through channel marketing automation technology and expertise (TCMA), has announced a live webcast featuring Forrester Principal Analyst, Jay McBain, a leading researcher and advisor on channel marketing. The Webinar “The Future of Channel Marketing: Five Trends That Will Change Everything,” will take place on Thursday, June 6th from 2 pm to 3 pm ET and will be co-hosted by BrandMuscle’s EVP of Product Management, Jason Tabeling.

The webcast will inform participants of five emerging trends impacting channel marketing and how channel marketers can prepare for these changes. Participants will learn:

How closed-loop analytics will unlock business knowledge, and the ways technology and learning will accelerate measurement across the channel. The ways conversational user interfaces (i.e. chatbots) will be applied across the channel and the benefit to partners and brands. The impact increased marketing knowledge can have on channel partner revenue growth. The ways digital is evolving traditional marketing channels and creating new opportunities for targeting, personalization and optimization. How historical data and trends will empower intelligent marketing fund allocation and improve channel partner participation.

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://www.brandmuscle.com/live-webcast-future-channel-marketing-5-trends-will-change-everything

About Jay McBain

Jay leads Forrester’s research and advisory for global channels, alliances, and partnerships. He focuses on B2B marketing in the age of the customer; understanding and navigating the complexity of multiple routes to market; ensuring contextual and relevant content to accelerate the indirect sales process; and describing the technology infrastructure to build and support channel relationships.

His background is in channel leadership, sales, marketing, and operations, with a specific emphasis on indirect sales strategy/execution, covering multiple industries, segments, and underlying technologies. Jay is renowned for his industry thought leadership and expertise in partner recruitment, development, and acceleration through effective partner coverage, enablement, communication, and incentives. He is an expert in building and leveraging channel communities and one of the global leaders in social media, partner marketing automation, and other indirect growth strategies.

Jay provides research, advisory, and consulting to companies ranging from Fortune 100 vendors to startups on the entire scope of their channel and alliance strategies. He is a contributing author and has been cited in numerous channel media publications, including Channel Reseller News (CRN), ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, The VAR Guy, MSPMentor, Channelnomics, Computer Dealer News (CDN), Australia Reseller News (ARN), eChannelNews, Business Solutions Magazine, ChannelLine, ChannelInsider, SearchITChannel, Redmond Channel Magazine, Vertical Systems Reseller, Channel Buzz, and SMB Nation. He also maintains a popular blog on channel trends.

About Jason Tabeling

As EVP Product Management, Jason Tabeling is responsible for creating a unified strategic roadmap for the organization across its full suite of products. Jason joined BrandMuscle as Senior Vice President of Digital in 2016. Shortly after, he led strategic efforts to combine the digital, traditional, social media and event marketing teams at BrandMuscle into a single department and center of excellence for BrandMuscle’s clients. Today that team totals 95 and counting. Under his leadership, client demand and satisfaction has grown and employees have thrived.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 1,000 professionals in five offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI.

To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Contact: Lori Alba VP of Marketing [email protected] 216-454-2047