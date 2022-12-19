Klamath Falls, OR, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRANDMYDISPO, a leading packaging company, announced today that it has experienced significant growth in its customization offerings. The company, which specializes in creating branded packaging solutions for businesses of all sizes, has seen a surge in demand for personalized packaging options in recent years.

According to the company’s Founder, Sean Millard, the demand for customization has been driven by a shift in consumer preferences towards more personalized and experiential products. “Consumers today are looking for products that are tailored to their individual needs and preferences,” said Millard. “They want to feel like they are receiving something special and unique, and custom packaging is a great way to achieve that.”

In response to this demand, BRANDMYDISPO has invested heavily in its customization capabilities. The company has added new state-of-the-art equipment and technology to its manufacturing facilities, and has hired a team of experienced designers and production experts to handle the increasing volume of custom orders.

“Our goal is to make it easy for businesses to create unique packaging that truly stands out,” said Courtney Trouten, Founder of BRANDMYDISPO. “We offer a wide range of customization options, from custom shapes and sizes to full-color printing and specialized finishes. We can even incorporate custom inserts, like packaging inserts or product samples, to create a complete branding experience.”

BRANDMYDISPO has also launched a free customization, which allows customers to easily design and order their own custom packaging. The service features a one-on-one design experience and a wide range of customization options, making it easy for businesses to create packaging that reflects their brand identity.

In addition to its customization offerings, BRANDMYDISPO also offers a wide range of standard packaging options, including boxes, bags, and labels. The company works with businesses in a variety of industries, including retail, e-commerce, and food and beverage.

“We are thrilled to see such strong demand for our customization services,” said Trouten. “We believe that our focus on innovation and customer service has played a major role in our success, and we look forward to continuing to grow and serve our customers in the years ahead.”

BRANDMYDISPO is a full-service packaging company that provides a wide range of options for businesses looking to create branded packaging solutions. Some of the packaging options that the company offers include:

Packaging bags: BRANDMYDISPO offers a variety of packaging bags in different styles, including flat bags, gusseted bags, stand-up pouches, and more. The company can print custom designs and logos on the bags, as well as add features such as zip closures, hang holes, and holographic finishes.

Jars: BRANDMYDISPO offers a range of jars in different sizes, styles, and materials, including glass, plastic, and metal. The company can print custom designs and logos on the jars, as well as add features such as tamper-evident seals and airtight closures.

Stickers: They also offer custom stickers in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, including paper, vinyl, and clear film. The company can print custom designs and logos on the stickers, as well as add features such as holographic foils and raised ink.

Labels: BRANDMYDISPO provides custom labels in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, including paper, vinyl, and clear film. The company can print custom designs and logos on the labels, as well as add features such as holographic foils and raised ink.

Tubes: The company offers custom tubes in a variety of sizes and materials, including cardboard, plastic, and metal. The company can print custom designs and logos on the tubes, as well as add features such as tamper-evident seals and airtight closures.

Containers: BRANDMYDISPO offers a range of containers in different sizes, styles, and materials, including plastic, glass, and metal. The company can print custom designs and logos on the containers, as well as add features such as tamper-evident seals and airtight closures.

The company also offers a wide range of customization options, including custom shapes and sizes, full-color printing, and specialized finishes. The company can even incorporate custom inserts, like packaging inserts or product samples, to create a complete branding experience.

BRANDMYDISPO is committed to providing businesses with high-quality, branded packaging solutions that help them stand out in the market. Whether a business is looking for standard packaging options or fully customized solutions, BRANDMYDISPO has the expertise and resources to help them succeed.

Custom packaging is becoming increasingly important for businesses looking to stand out in the market and create a memorable brand experience for their customers. Here are a few reasons why custom packaging is the future of branding:

Personalization is key: Consumers today are looking for products that are tailored to their individual needs and preferences. Custom packaging allows businesses to create packaging that is unique and personalized, which can help differentiate their brand and make it more appealing to customers.

Enhanced brand awareness: Custom packaging allows businesses to showcase their brand in a unique and eye-catching way. By using custom packaging, businesses can create a cohesive and consistent brand identity that is reflected in every aspect of their packaging, from the materials used to the design and color scheme. This can help increase brand awareness and make a lasting impression on customers.

Improved customer experience: Custom packaging can enhance the overall customer experience by creating a sense of excitement and anticipation. For example, if a customer receives a package with a custom design and packaging inserts, it can make the product feel more special and valuable. This can lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Increased sales: Custom packaging can also help increase sales by making a product more appealing to consumers. By using custom packaging, businesses can differentiate their products from competitors and make them more attractive to potential customers. This can lead to increased sales and revenue for the business.

Custom packaging is a powerful tool for businesses looking to create a strong brand identity and improve the customer experience. By investing in custom packaging, businesses can differentiate themselves in the market, increase brand awareness, and drive sales.

About BRANDMYDISPO

BRANDMYDISPO was founded in Klamath Falls, Oregon by two entrepreneurs, Sean Millard and Courtney Trouten. The company was born out of a desire to provide businesses with high-quality, branded packaging solutions that could help them stand out in the market.

Courtney and Sean saw an opportunity to create a company that could offer a wide range of packaging options and customization services. They started BRANDMYDISPO with a small team of experienced professionals and a mission to make it easy for businesses to create unique and personalized packaging.

The company quickly gained traction and began to grow. BRANDMYDISPO worked with businesses in a variety of industries, including retail, e-commerce, and food and beverage, and offered a wide range of standard packaging options, including boxes, bags, and labels.

As demand for customization grew, BRANDMYDISPO responded by investing heavily in its customization capabilities. The company added new state-of-the-art equipment and technology to its manufacturing facilities and hired a team of experienced designers and production experts to handle the increasing volume of custom orders.

BRANDMYDISPO also offers free packaging design, which allows customers to easily design and order their own custom packaging. The tool featured a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customization options, making it easy for businesses to create packaging that reflected their brand identity.

Today, BRANDMYDISPO is a leading packaging company that is known for its wide range of packaging options and customization services. The company continues to grow and evolve, and is committed to providing businesses with the best possible packaging solutions to help them succeed.

View more information on www.brandmydispo.com.

