Brandon Hall Group Announces Winners of 2020 Excellence in Technology Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

200 organizations are honored with the highly sought-after Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence in Technology Award for developing and implementing technology that measurably benefits human capital management.

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent Human Capital Management research and analyst firm, is honored to announce the winners of The 2020 Excellence in Technology Awards.

“Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology.”

Organizations winning five or more awards include Accenture, Brainier, Cornerstone, GM, HealthStream, Inkling, MetLife, Mursion, NIIT, Ping An, Raytheon Professional Services, Tata Consultancy Services and Verizon Communications.

“The Excellence Award in Technology also emphasizes the value of collaboration between HCM leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially the end-users. Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated entries based upon the following criteria:

  • Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?
  • Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?
  • Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?
  • Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

The full list of winners is available at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php

 

– About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For the last 27 years, we empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the ‘Academy Awards of Human Capital Management’.

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

CONTACT: David Forry
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
[email protected]

