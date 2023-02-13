Which skills are most in-demand and how are job roles changing?

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on Feb. 14 to understand whether organizations are hiring for new job roles and which new skills they are trying to acquire or improve to meet the future needs of the business.

“Upskilling and reskilling are hot topics. We want to better understand which skills are in greatest demand and how job roles are changing to leverage those new skills,” said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall Group, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. “Are employers hiring for job roles or job categories that are new to the business? For existing job roles, are new skills required as the organization evolves?

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/VCFP63J.

Respondents will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group research summary, Transforming Learning & Development for the Future of Work.

“Our research interviews reveal that many organizations struggle to identify skill gaps and new skills they need to excel in the short- and long-term future,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “We want to understand the degree to which new skills are being identified and whether new roles are being created to leverage those skills. This data will increase our ability to advise both our corporate and solution provider clients.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve their approach to acquiring new talent with the right skills.

