How are organizations developing leaders who will truly make a positive business impact?

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on October 31 to understand how organizations are finding ways to define great leadership in a way that makes sense for the needs and organizational culture.

“Competition for talent is fierce,” said Marie Barnes, Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall Group™. “This study will help us understand how leadership development done well can empower organizations to thrive in spite of volatility, leverage diversity, encourage engagement, and attract and retain top talent.”

To participate in this study, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y5HN9PN

Topics of exploration include:

The changing role of technology in leadership development.

How employers are assessing, identifying and developing high-potential candidates who can succeed in driving business results.

What organizations value most in leaders.

How learning strategies around leadership are changing.

How succession planning is changing.

Respondents will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches, and immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group report, Building Personalized Learning Across the Organization.

“The complexity of our world today demands system thinking.” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™. “Today’s challenges cut across functions and boundaries. Leaders must understand how things are connected and collaborate across boundaries. Expanding the strategic thinking capacity of leadership gives companies a competitive edge.”

The quantitative research will be complemented by qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations make the business case for new approaches to developing leaders.

