How are employers changing their approach? Is a skill-based approach to talent development gaining momentum?

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on August 29 to understand how organizations are adapting their talent and skills-development strategies as the use of AI and automation expands.

“In our rapidly changing world, the traditional approach to developing skills, based on role and hierarchy, must evolve. The key to driving business performance is a skills-based talent strategy, which improves organizational agility and keeps companies competitive,” said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall Group™. “This study will help us understand how employers are leveraging technology and new strategies to become more agile in upskilling and reskilling.”

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/26QQ9ZH

Topics of exploration include:

Are more organizations adopting a skills-based talent strategy?

How skill proficiency is assessed and demonstrated.

How technology is leveraged to accelerate and facilitate skill development.

Respondents will receive gift card incentives, summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches, and immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group report, How to Prove Your Employees Have the Skills They Need.

“As much as learning and talent development have evolved over the last five years — very few organizations can really quantify whether employees have the skills needed to move the business forward,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™. “We want to find out how employers are evolving in their approach to skills development.”

The quantitative research will be complemented by qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations make the business case for new approaches to building an elite workforce.

