The leaders in Human Capital Management Awards have launched the Excellence in Education Technology Awards Program, which opened today and close in September. Brandon Hall Group has consistently recognized Education Technology in their two other programs but historically connected to how corporate organizations have used EdTech solutions.

Boca Raton, FL, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM Research and analyst firm, has opened entries for its first annual Excellence in Education Technology Awards. Often referred to as the Academy Awards of Human Capital Management, this is the first year with a dedicated awards program for Education Technology.

“The new program is a direct response from receiving hundreds of awards yearly from Universities, Business Schools, Education Associations, and many solution providers that work in both corporate and education markets,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

There are over 30 categories in EdTech, and each application is judged on value proposition, innovation, unique differentiators, demos, and measurable results.

Best Creative Tools and Products

Best Badging and Credentialing Solution

Best Adaptive Learning Solution

Best Career Planning Solution

Best Classroom Management Platform

Best Collaboration Platform

Best Authoring Tools Platform

Best Digital Courseware Platform

Best Curriculum and Instruction Platform

Best Content Design Platform

Best E-learning, Blended, Flipped Classroom Solution, or Remote Solution

Best Online Courses or MOOCs Solution

Best Personalized Learning Platform

Best Enrollment & Admissions Platform

Best Recruiting, Hiring for Internships Platform

Best Lesson Planning Platform

Best Learning Management System (LMS) for Education

Best Literacy and Reading Platform

Best Mobile App for Education

Best Research and Resources Platform

Best Presentation Tools

Best STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) Solution

Best Student Data Privacy Solution

Best Student Study Tools

Best Assessment, Survey, and Testing Solution

Best Tutoring Solution

Best Video-Based Learning Platform

Best Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality (AR, VR) Solution

Best Accessibility and Special Needs Platform

Best Arts, Music, or Creative Solution

Best Emerging EdTechSolution

The EdTech Program focuses on entries from solution providers offering technologies to the education industry. They can enter on their own or jointly with their client.

“Our education audience now has a dedicated category in the Technology Awards to submit and be reviewed by their peers,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke. “We seek innovative and cutting-edge trailblazers in EdTech companies, K-12, colleges/universities, and executive business schools.”

The deadline to enter is September 18, 2023. Winners will be announced on December 7, 2023, in a live webcast as a prelude to the HCM Excellence Conference, which features a live awards ceremony on February 14, 2024, in Florida.

To learn more about the awards program and view the categories visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/edtech/.

