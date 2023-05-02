With, by some counts, more than 1,000 LMS vendors, learning organizations find technology purchasing decisions more confusing than ever. Add to that newer, sometimes overlapping categories of LMS-adjacent platforms such as Learner Experience Platforms (LXP), Learning Record Stores (LRS), and Learning Operations Platforms (LOPs), and it’s no wonder many are baffled and at sea.

Boca Raton, FL, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching our 2023 LMS Marketplace: The Voice of the Client survey on May 9th to take a deep dive under the hood of the LMS market to uncover what learning organizations are looking for in a new or replacement LMS and in a new LMS partner. We will explore what drives critical purchasing decision points, sources of confusion in the current market, and areas of client sensitivity regarding LMS purchase and implementation.

“The pace of change in the LMS marketplace is accelerating and it’s more and more of a challenge for L&D organizations to keep up. There’s a lot of confusion out there and that also makes it more difficult for providers to cut through the noise and deliver clear and concise messaging around their technology” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst.

This research effort will look at:

Which organizations are most likely to buy in the next 12 months

Price points, pricing strategies, and pricing sensitivities

Most desired capabilities and use cases

Critical drivers for LMS purchase

Satisfaction levels with current LMS

What is valued most in an LMS partner

Common challenges experienced in the LMS purchase and rollout processes

And much more.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMSemail. Participants who complete the survey will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after survey launch and immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group™ eBook, Finding the Right Technology Partner.

“We are looking to help elevate and clarify the voice of the client so that potential LMS purchasers can learn from what their peers are doing, and providers can get a better sense of what drives and informs today’s LMS market,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools to help companies benchmark and improve their LMS purchase decision-making and vendors to sharpen their messaging.

