How will ChatGPT revolutionize HR?

Boca Raton, FL, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on March 7 to gain insight into how organizations are currently leveraging ChatGPT and their plans for future use.

“ChatGPT is an exciting and somewhat mysterious new technology. Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT has taken people’s attention by storm and organizations are scrambling to understand how this new bot will be used in their organization. Other technologies are also competing in this new area of AI including LLaMA (Meta), LaMDA (Google), PaLM (Google), GLaM (Google), Megatron-Turing NLG (Microsoft and NVIDIA), Gopher (DeepMind) andBard (Decision through Holistic Inelligence).

There are unlimited possibilities for using this technology in HR. Many questions arise for HR in implementing this bold new technology. This research effort will explore how HR organizations contemplate the use of the technology and the opportunities and challenges they face now and into the future.” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative seeks to uncover the following about ChatGPT:

Familiarity, Perception, Acceptance, and Expectation

Advantages and Challenges

Ethical considerations

Use cases

Current and future requirements for HR technology

To participate in this study, go to Brandon Hall Group ChatGPT Research. Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch.

“The urgency of implementing this breakthrough technology is evident for HR organizations. This is a game changer for the digitalization of HR,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve talent retention efforts.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com