Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Developing Inclusive Leaders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Employers need leaders who model inclusion. What are organizations doing to develop more inclusive leaders?

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on Oct. 4 to understand the specific strategies and initiatives organizations are taking to improve inclusive leadership.

“The great majority of organizations say they support inclusion and diversity in the workplace. Setting the tone for inclusiveness and belonging for all employees starts at the top, so we want to understand the concerted efforts employers are making to improve inclusive leadership,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst.  

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, How Do You Develop Inclusive Leaders?, seeks to answer:

  • How do employers prioritize inclusive leadership?
  • How do organizations support efforts toward more inclusion?
  • How are organization embedding inclusion in other business goals?
  • What are employers doing to overcome barriers to an inclusive culture?

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/9DD8YVF. Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group research summary, How to Build a Culture that Embraces and Fosters Inclusion.

“Embracing diversity and fostering inclusion is a massive change initiative. For it to have impact, there must be strong and consistent buy-in and focus from top leaders to the front lines. It’s critical to drive active involvement across the enterprise,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve inclusive leadership.

 

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. 

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

CONTACT: David Forry
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
David.forry@brandonhall.com

