Employers need to retain their best talent. What are organizations doing to ensure that happens?

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on February 7 to gain insight into how organizations are feeling about their ability to retain their best talent and what they are making a priority to address in order to positively impact talent retention.

“With economic pressures mounting and large scale layoffs returning to the news, it’s more important than ever that organizations have a clear plan to ensure they are keeping their best people engaged and working. We want to understand the climate in organizations around talent flight risk and how companies are prioritizing their retention focused efforts” said Matt Pittman, Principal HCM Analyst.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Retaining Talent, seeks to answer:

How concerned are organizations that their top talent may be or become flight risks in the near future?

How are organizations increasing their understanding of what matters most to employees and how have they modified their approach to gaining that understanding?

What are employers doing to create employee experiences and a culture that provide reasons to stay?

How is the hybrid work environment impacting retention efforts?

Does offering flexibility and autonomy impact retention rates?

What impact does inclusive and collaborative leadership have on employee engagement and retention?

To participate in this study, go to Brandon Hall Group Retaining Talent Research. Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group strategy brief, Enabling Leaders to Play a Pivotal Role in Retaining Talent.

“The retention of key team members is always a priority. The urgency as economic pressures increase is that you don’t want to lose momentum in the business by losing talent unnecessarily,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve talent retention efforts.

