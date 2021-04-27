Brandon Hall Group Uncovers How Organizations Can Re-imagine Compliance Training as a New Performance-Driving Learning Experience

Breaking News
As the rest of Learning & Development rapidly evolved to more of a learner-centric, personal and impactful approach, compliance training remains mostly static and traditional, and is seen as a check-the-box “necessary evil.” Brandon Hall Group’s compliance training study examines how organizations can create better learning experiences that drive performance.

Boca Raton, FL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compliance training affects just about every organization in the world. It can involve anything from a review of the employee manual to training on critical life-or-death matters. Not only does it affect most companies, it touches every employee.

“Failure to execute effectively could result in anything from a sternly written letter, to the end of the business,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “Yet, despite its reach and implications, many organizations struggle with developing ways to make this training more engaging and strategic.”

Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, recently launched a new study that looks at organizations’ Compliance Training.

“If organizations want to go beyond simply having people complete their compliance training — and move to where the workforce delivers the actual business outcomes and improves the overall performance of the organization — they must re-imagine how they approach it,” said Brandon Hall Group Principal Analyst David Wentworth.

When organizations take a learner-centric approach to compliance training, focusing on the learner experience, employers will:

  • Drive higher compliance rates
  • Reduce the effort to keep people in compliance
  • Recognize compliance training’s performance benefits
  • Reduce fines, accidents, lawsuits and other negative outcomes of noncompliance
  • Derive a stronger ROI for compliance training

The data from this research will fuel the development of reports and tools, such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks to help organizations improve developing and preparing your employees — and your organization — for future success.

To participate in this study, visit https://www.research.net/r/WTP7D2L. Those who complete the research receive immediate access to an eBook and receive a summary of the results with the study is complete.

