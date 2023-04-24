Organizations that implemented technology supporting their Human Capital Management initiatives with measurable results can enter the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. Winning an award honors and celebrates your team and organization’s great work. Solution providers that create the technologies can also enter with case study examples.

Boca Raton, FL, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM Research, and analyst firm, has opened entries for its annual Excellence in Technology Awards. Often referred to as the Academy Awards of Human Capital Management, this is the original awards program focusing on corporate learning, talent, and HR best practices.

After another year of rapid changes for corporations and their stakeholders, technology is the vehicle that made it possible. Human Capital Management technologies provide team collaboration, inclusiveness, manager check-ins, remote training, a sense of well-being, and most importantly, engagement and productivity.

“Technology drives human capital management innovation. Our awards serve to recognize and validate the ingenuity, creativity and acquired technical expertise that are central to building value for all stakeholders,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

There are over 75 categories in the areas of Future of Work, Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, and Sales Enablement.

“There is an alphabet soup of transformative digital technologies – from AI and ML to VR, AR, ChatGPT, plus the Metaverse – that is rapidly reshaping work and the skills required to drive business success,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke. “We always take steps to update our award offerings to reflect new approaches for improving the employee experience through technology innovation.”

The Technology Program has a dedicated focus on entries from solution providers offering technologies to organizations. They can enter on their own or jointly with their client organizations.

Awards are judged on value proposition, innovation, unique differentiators, demos, and measurable results.

The deadline to enter is September 18, 2023. Winners will be announced on December 7, 2023, in a live webcast as a prelude to the HCM Excellence Conference, which features a live awards ceremony on February 14, 2024, in Florida.

To learn more about the awards program and view the categories visit https://brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/technology.html.

—About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For more than 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com