BRANDS DEBUT NEW PRODUCTS at Children’s Club New York

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Children’s Club comes to New York for the August edition, running August 4th through the 6th at Pier 94 in New York City bringing together over 400 brands for three days of discovery, inspiration and commerce. As the market leader, Children’s Club brings together retailers from better children’s specialty stores, top-tier boutiques, finer department stores and online retailers, both domestic and international.

Serving every category of children’s clothing from newborn to age 14, accessories, footwear and gifts, Children’s Club will be showcasing over 118 new brands this August including a dedicated swim area with over 25 brands including Little Piexoto, OndadeMar, Skemo, Shade Critters and Stella Cove.

Show happenings include Jersey City Jazz Band, The James Ohn Trio who will be playing onsite. Petite Parade will also be onsite with a trend installation, petitePICKS, that will showcase handpicked selections of childrenswear apparel items, and their team will be onsite to select the petitePARADE Honors for standout booths in designated categories. Winners will be announced Tuesday, August 6th.

Below is a preview of brand announcements:

Children’s Club Brands Include:

98 Coast Av – (booth#: 1908)

We present our latest collection “Amazonic”, in which we channel the spirit of a vibrant tropical heaven with our collection of more than 30 original prints, including colorful birds, juicy fruits and tropical plants. All of our swimwear is made with the highest quality fabrics. The fabrics we use is light weighted, quick-drying, soft and very resistant at the same time. Our swimwear is ideal for diving into the ocean, spending a day at the beach or hanging by the pool with friends and family.

https://www.98coastav.com

Anise & Ava – (booth #: 930)

Anise & Ava is showing at Children’s Club first time ever, debuting SS2020 & offering small capsule of AW2019 for wholesale. The collection offers everyday styles for family twinning. Having only launch in March 2019, Anise & Ava is already expanding the collection! The collection’s prints are all gender neutral and eco-friendly printed on the softest, most stretchy & resilient cottons. All the designs & prints are hand drawn, then picked by the bosses (children) of Anise & Ava’s Brooklyn home. https://aniseandava.com/

Anoucka – (booth#: 1111)

Anoucka will present their RESORT FW’19 Collection, as well as their Iconic pieces from their SS’20 Collection. FW’19 will include 2 new styles of headbands which are Design Patent registered international. Their SS’20 includes Lm Edition unique pieces like handmade artwork dresses. http://anoucka.com

Autumn Cashmere – (booth#: 1621)

Autumn Cashmere is excited to introduce our new Italian neon space dye for Spring 2020! Our new space dye yarn is taking a front seat showcasing fresh looks with a fun twist. Our Spring 2020 collection features creative uses of color, texture and novel details that will brighten up any closet. https://www.autumncashmere.com/

Azul Swimwear – (booth #: 1825)

New sustainable swimwear from waste to wear. Azul Swimwear will be launching sustainable swimwear for the Spring Summer 2020 collection at The Children’s Club Show on August 4-6. All swimwear made with eco-friendly fabrics. We do digital printing on recycled fabric offering beautiful girls swimwear, boys swim shorts and rash guards and bucket hats for both. You must see it! http://www.azulkids.com

Bambinizon – (booth#: 828)

It’s a great debut for Bambinizon, as for the first time the brand is presenting its collection in the trade show in the USA. Part of the collection is the completely new models created specially by a young Russian designer Alexandra Kravchenko-Berezhnaya. http://bambinizon.ru

BBK Brand – (booth #: 1354)

Sarah Warner, founder of BBK Brand, mission to combat bullying through the clothing she designs was recently featured in Inspiring Lives Magazine. Warner believes that seeing positive statements on the daily will help define how children see themselves and the world around them. http://www.shopbbk.com

Beloot Clothing – (booth#: 1358)

Young entrepreneur Emma Wiesenfeld, 10-year-old, will debut her brand new Tennis clothing line for kids at the Children’s Club. Her collection is meant to be original, fun and colorful with her narwhal unicorn logo, flashy neon pink t-shirts, retro style knee-high socks, hats, and sweatbands for girls! http://www.belootbyemma.com

Chatons de Bonbons – (booth #: 1024)

Chatons de Bonbons has added new products to their collection. Sweets inspired necklaces packaged in candy shaped trinket boxes. Cake jewelry to dress up any occasion cake, and original art prints. https://www.chatonsdebonbons.com

Charles Project – (booth #:1356)

Created by Charlies mom to bring awareness to autism & down syndrome on behalf of 7-year-old Charlie. Our mission is to support organizations with proceeds from purchases of Charlies Project products. We donate 20% of profits to select charities. Plus, our Hugs Collection benefits children’s organizations directly with a sponsorship through www.treeofhopehaiti.org of 14 Haitian children. We specialize in soft fabrics that don’t fade or shrink! Our Twirly dresses are the dresses they WILL LOVE TO LIVE IN! https://www.charliesproject.com/

CHILLAX – (booth #: 833)

Chillax, a Peruvian luxury eco-friendly brand for babies and kids will be making its debut at Children’s Club this August. A brand created by mom’s for other mom’s, choosing the softest and finest Peruvian Pima Organic Cotton to create premium cozy little garments and accessories. https://www.chillaxperu.com/wholesale

Consciously – (booth #: 1031)

Get ready to be blown away! We have spent time and love creating our AW19 Boots collection. Presenting to you our “Born For Adventure” ankle-high Baby & Toddler boots. We continue to play with a neutral/earthy colour palette, and sustainability continues to stay at the core of everything we do. Discover it in live at Booth #1031 at Children’s Club NYC 2019 and on our website consciouslybaby.com Launching to the public September 2019!

Coquelicot – (booth #: 1028)

Coquelicot is now introducing Coquelicot Boys!! Now you can find matching outfits for the little guys and princesses! http://www.shopcoquelicot.com

Deux par Deux – (booth #: 1524)

Layette baby groups: we will use GOTS organic cotton which guarantees the origin and the treatment process to be eco-friendly and will follow the OEKO-TEX standard 100 certification! Introducing our new line of bottoms that will include stretchy jeans made from knitted French terry, biker jeans, cargo jogger pants and more! Swimwear: The big novelty this season are the boardshorts for boys as we will be using REPREVE 100% recycled polyester made from PET post-consumer plastic bottle! https://www.deuxpardeux.com

Doe a Dear – (booth #: 1528)

Doe A Dear proudly announces that its new showroom is opening in NJ this August 2019, with the aim to provide quality service to its customers. Doe a Dear is a children’s brand created with your dears in mind, using only quality fabrics that are comfortable but stylish. https://shopdoeadear.com/

Dyo ministyling SL – (booth #: 805)

Dyo Ministyling, the Smart Casual children’s Wear Made In Spain, will be shown for the first time at Children’ s Club with its SS 2020 http://www.dyoministyling.com

Fanilu – (booth #: 1409)

Welcome to Fanilu, a unique and trendy children’s clothing brand infused with athleisure-inspiration for kids and teens. The designs evoke a combination of strength and femininity capturing the idea that comfortable and cool clothing is sporty-chic and can be worn every day. Our kids sizes range from 2- 16 and XS for tweens, this is my first time showing tweens.

Flap Happy – (booth #: 1226)

Flap Happy is pleased to announce their newest line for Spring Summer 2020, sustainable UPF 50+ swimwear and swim hats made from recycled plastic bottles! Featuring vibrant colors and playful prints for boys and girls, Flap Happy’s line is available in sizes for infants, toddlers, and kids. http://www.flaphappy.com

Freshly Picked (booth #: 1331)

Freshly Picked is debuting a brand-new line of moccasins exclusive to retailers! Sourced with affordable, high quality leather, it’s the perfect introductory mocc for your store. For only $14, this redesign is available in sizes 0-3 and limited colors. Come by and see The First Pair by Freshly Picked! https://freshlypicked.com/

Huxbaby – (booth #: 1315)

Wilderness is the transeasonal ’20 collection by Australian label, Huxbaby. Inspired by the Galapagos Islands, and the theory of evolution, Wilderness is a collection that embodies strength and diversity. This seasons colour palette of inky blue, deep plum, lilac and honey yellows work back with our signature leopard prints, simple florals, and soft denims. This collection especially embodies the use of organic cotton, gender neutral design and reversible outerwear. Going up to age 8, Wilderness will arrive in stores February 2020. https://huxbaby.com/

Joseph & Alexander – (booth#: 1913)

Joseph & Alexander is excited to announce a partnership with Formula E – the very cool sustainable racing motor sport on a very special coloration – they just had a race in New York! Previously, we have partnered with Emirates Airline in a limited edition “Emirates Landing” matching Father & Son swim short and we hosted our first runway show and were the first recycled swimwear sustainable brand to appear at Miami Swim Week for Arts Heart Fashion. http://www.josephandalexander.com

Karela Kids LLC (booth #: 1449)

Like every year Karela Kids comes with beautiful new styles in Baptism for boy and girls. Great quality and softness in each model. Our knitted line is always 100% cotton. We will have new preemie models and new presentation. We will be showcasing news styles and colors for pre-walk and walk. And …….. something new for our babies!!!! PoiPoi is the new launch to add love and cuteness. Swimwear with all the protection and comfort for the treasures of the house. https://www.karelakids.com/

KARIU CHILDREN CLOTHING – (booth #: 927)

Kariu is opening up to the wholesale market with its Fall/Holiday 2019 and Spring 2020 Collections. The line, featuring beautiful clothing for babies and toddlers, is designed by mothers and invests in Children’s Education by offering 1 year scholarship to a Haitian child in need for 30 pieces sold! https://www.kariuclothing.com/

KKAMI – (booth #: 931)

Amongst an emerging big hit of Korean wave globally, KKAMI will bring very promising Korean children fashion brands to the coming August edition of Children’s club. Through this edition, two brands GUNO and LALA will be presented to North American buyers with their gender-natural and earthy tones of unique design. https://www.kkami.nl/

Lasuanzes – (booth #: 905)

Lasuanzes is a children’s fashion firm dedicated to dressing children, our delicate confection and excellent fabrics are one hundred percent design and Spanish production, we invite you to visit us in stand 905 we will attend you personally, discover the sun, the sea and a part Spain in our ss20 collection and special gowns, come and see us! You’ll love it. Discover a preview in the following link https://youtu.be/GMnY_gQwD68

Le Motif – (booth #: 817)

South Korean luxury children’s brand, Le Motif will present its collection for the first time at Children’s Club. For the NY show, the brand known for its eco fur coats will primarily showcase its colorful eco fur collection while highlighting its signature embellished coats that made the brand popular in its homeland. http://www.lemotif.co.kr

Lily & Claire (booth #: 1128)

Lily & Claire is showing for the first time ever with its debut Spring/Summer Collection. This line was inspired by France & Claude Monet’s Garden. Lily & Claire dresses are made to be affordable for children who want to feel comfortable while looking Chic, Timeless and beautiful. https://lilyandclaire.com

Lia Lea – (booth#: 1101)

LiaLea Spring Summer 2020 Collection will be presented at Children’s Club for the first time! The brand will focus the spotlight on its passion for nature and flower prints that can dance with different pieces in the collection. The brand designs unique, limited collection of garments for the girls using highest quality and natural fabrics and materials. All collections designed and finished by Leyla Gundemir, who puts a lot of heart in to her work, fine-tuning her products so each item will be unique to wear for its owner. http://www.lialea.com

Lilly + Sid – (booth #: 1369)

British brand Lilly + Sid is now GOTS certified organic for first time ever for Spring 2020. https://littlemonsterskidswear.com

Little Olin – (booth #: 929)

Little Olin, a new designer children’s clothing brand founded by designer Olga Jaeckel, is launching at the Children’s Club. Born and raised in Europe, Jaeckel has infused her line with sophistication and beautifully crafted pieces for girls ages 2 – 12 years old and made from premium European fabrics. https://www.littleolin.com

Little Sleepies – (booth #: 1267)

After an exciting first year in business, we’re continuing to grow and expand our collection and make our debut at Children’s Club. Media and notable celebrities have also recognized us as a new leader in this space with coverage from Us Weekly and fans such as the Kardashians. http://www.littlesleepies.com

Losan – (booth #: 1310)

LOSAN is a renowned Spanish fashion brand with a casual and carefree style. Our SS20 collection comes with lots of novelties: Micro tonal prints in twill, poplin micro Jacquard and even a reversible parka. It includes also lightweight fabrics with very trendy colours. Check us out now in losan.com https://www.losan.com/

Love Bubby – (booth #: 1506)

Love Bubby is excited to return to Children’s Club this August. After being included in Oprah’s Favorite Things last Holiday, the momentum has continued into 2019! In addition to their best selling capsule for kids and baby they have added new designs as well as expanded their Mommy + Me line. https://shoplovebubby.com/

Mandala Baby – (booth #: 1270)

Make room for baby! Mandala Baby is joining the family of new companies presenting at Children’s Club in NYC on August 4-6. Mandalas are spiritual symbols that represent the universal. At Children’s Club NYC, exhibitors and attendees will be celebrating the universal love of babies! http://www.mandalababy.net/

Marquise de Laborde – (booth #: 1123)

Marquise de Laborde Paris first ever Spring/summer Collection! We were happy to only be doing Winter collections for the past 10 years, but our Paris customers want more. Rich in romantic florals, our own unique Cowboy prints and our very Unique Jersey! A children’s fashion brand from Paris which is like no other. Visit us at Booth 1123 ! https://shop.marquisedelaborde.com

Me & Henry – (booth #: 1368)

Swimwear has been introduced for Spring 20 and all collared polos and shirts now go to men’s size (S-XXL) https://meandhenry.com

Moka Collection – (booth#: 1126)

We chose a mod look for our flower girl dresses. They are coordinated with the boys from casual to dressy affair. Our baby reflects a care free with intricate details.

Mon Sucré – (booth #: 1404)

Mon Sucré brings a fun and multicolored collection inspired by beach vacations, filled with many prints of marine animal, candies, fruits, music, galaxies and darling animals as main themes. The new line of beachwear comes to complete the collection with bikinis and swimsuits in different models, especially the mermaid-shaped skirt. http://www.monsucre.net/

Old Soles – (booth #: 1314)

For Spring/Summer 2020, we’re adding neon and sporty leather accents to give our selection an uber-cool urban slant. We also fused glam and metallic leather for an exclusive stingray print that has an attitude-infused aesthetic you won’t want to miss. https://www.oldsoles.com.au/

Olga Valentine Swimwear – (booth #: 1820)

Olga Valentine Swimwear is making a sustainable splash, with its entire swimwear collection now made from 100% recycled polyesters crafted from plastic waste. The label, synonymous with high-quality, whimsical UPF 50+ swimwear and accessories sized 0-14, is opening up to the wholesale market in the US for the first time. https://www.olgavalentineswimwear.com/

Paz Rodriguez – (booth #: 1000)

Our new SPRING/SUMMER 2020 gets its inspiration from the seabed. This scenario evokes and defends the precious treasures that can be found in our oceans and our wish to promote their care and protection. http://www.pazrodriguez.com

Petit Alo – (booth #: 1113)

Petit Alo returns to Children’s Club! After the success obtained in his first experience in 2018. They will present their SS20 collection in addition to their Babycare Collection and some items from AW19. Petit Alo is a fresh brand, full of very modern color that you should not miss! https://www.petitalo.com/es/

Petit Cherie – (booth #: 1404)

Known for productions inspired by the universe of Fairytales, Petit Cherie presents as a highlight of the collection brushstrokes of neon, animal print, and mix of prints, bringing to the little fashion touches inspired by the world catwalks. Special highlight to the coordinated collection mother and daughter, delicate, sophisticated and sweet as the brand. http://www.petitcherie.com.br/

Perez – (booth #: 1109)

Right from the start, a distinct philosophy has animated our collections: fashion designed for children, respecting individual personalities and special social requirements. The most prestigious and selective shops all over Europe, the United States and Canada are demanding the Mademoiselle Charlotte collections. http://www.mademoisellecharlotte.ca

Piccolo Bacio – (booth #: 1465)

For over 20 years Piccolo Bacio has been setting a standard in Christening gown manufacturing. The birth of the first grandchild has inspired Josephine to expand her line and to include Party dresses and Communion designs. Our 2020 collection will revolutionize and reverberate through the couture industry. https://www.piccolobacio.nyc/

Royal Luxury Baby – (booth #: 1032)

Royal Luxury Baby comes to revolutionize fashion with its multifunctional garments for mom and me infused with aromatherapy. Each piece can be changed into two or three different dress for different occasions. with its aromatherapy innovation, you and you baby will experience the benefits of essential oils. Through an environmental and nontoxic technique , our garments protect and care for the delicate skins of our little ones, our fragrances of lemon, jasmine, rose and lavender last up to seven washes and keep the balance between the harmony of nature and the tranquility of this delicate aromas extracted from these beautiful flowers and plants. https://www.royalluxurybaby.com/

SABZ SWIMWEAR – (booth #: 1924)

We are pleased to announce our new Kids Collection girls inspired by retro fashion! Cheerful and fun for nowadays little girls. http://sabzswimwear.com

Steiff – (Booth #: 1380, 1381,1480)

German teddy bear brand Steiff launches kids clothing 0-7y in the USA for the first time this show. https://littlemonsterskidswear.com

Suits America – (booth #: 1449)

Suits America has the license for Perry Ellis boys Suits and Tuxedo’s. The suit comes as a 5-piece in 10 colors with stretch fabric and expandable waist line. The Tuxedo is a 5-piece shawl color and comes in 5 colors. https://www.suitsamerica.com

T-Love – (booth #: 1005)

T-Love is the Italian brand upgrade to the world of fashion inspired by a glamour mix of Balck and Gold textures, fabric dedicated to Iconic pattern trends like micro animalier, horse bridles and cashmere draft designed by a very modern imagery and a newest colors palette to be loved at first sight! https://t-Love.it

Trendy Toes – (booth#: 1030)

Trendy Toes is showing for the first time ever! Trendy Toes is opening up to the wholesale market with its debut of their infant and children’s fashion and basic sock line! The new collection’s foundation is based on the highest quality socks, with the most fashionable designs! https://www.amazon.com/trendytoes

Vignette – (booth #: 1366)

Baby layette has been introduced for Spring 20 https://visitvignette.com

Wee Monster – (booth #: 1715)

Wee Monster is now showing its Spring/Summer 2020 collection! Made with love in Los Angeles, we are so excited to announce that we are now selling and shipping internationally! We just went to Paris, and we’ll be in Tokyo in October. If you have any questions, please email: [email protected]

Yporqué – (booth #: 1717)

The new yporqué SS20 collection is divided into four lines linked to four coloured stripes: #RESPECT_THE_LOCALS is the first line, inspired by the global concerns regarding oceans. #THINK_FUN is the second attitude, to follow as a lifestyle. #BREAK_THE_RULES is the most active rule, inviting the use of the power of our voices to change the world. And #LEAVE_YOUR_MARK corresponds to the colour green, thought to leave a positive and peaceful footprint on our planet. As a novelty, yporqué launches a new product line made of recycled plastics collected from the bottom of the sea. Moreover, it has expanded the models of slides sandals and it presents an extensive swimwear line. https://www.yporque.com

For additional information and to register for a media pass, please contact: [email protected]

About Children’s Club | CHILDREN’S CLUB is an international exhibition featuring every category of children’s clothing from newborn to tween, including accessories, footwear, toys and gifts. Exhibiting brands reflect an eclectic base of established collections and new designers bursting onto the scene. CHILDREN’S CLUB is an excellent opportunity to be seen by major department stores, online retailers, and better children’s specialty boutiques. For more information please visit https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/childrensclub-1 .