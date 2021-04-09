BrandSafway acquires JA Electronics Manufacturing Company

Breaking News
Together MATCOR® by BrandSafway and JA Electronics will provide full range of cathodic protection and corrosion control solutions

Moving forward, the company will operate as JA Electronics by BrandSafway.

JA Electronics provides industry-leading corrosion protection rectifiers, like the air-cooled system shown in this photo, along with controllers, boxes, anodes, testing equipment, and additional grounded materials.

KENNESAW, Ga., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandSafway has acquired JA Electronics Manufacturing Company, a privately owned business, specializing in providing the corrosion control industry with cathodic protection equipment, custom engineered using the latest technology.

“By bringing JA Electronics Manufacturing products and solutions to MATCOR and BrandSafway, we will be able to more effectively grow our cathodic protection and corrosion control business,” said Dave Witsken, president of Industrial, Energy and Commercial for BrandSafway. “We’re also excited that JA Electronics’ solar-powered rectifiers will enhance BrandSafway’s ongoing ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) efforts.”

MATCOR by BrandSafway delivers cathodic protection and corrosion control solutions for major infrastructure assets, including oil, gas, and water pipelines, above-ground storage tanks, power plants, energy facilities, deep wells, and steel-in-concrete structures worldwide. JA Electronics’ industry-leading corrosion protection rectifiers, controllers, boxes, anodes, testing equipment, and additional grounded materials are an ideal complement to MATCOR’s business. JA Electronics and MATCOR’s combined customers will benefit from a broader range of solutions and greater depth of expertise in cathodic protection and corrosion control.

Founded in 1984 and located in Stafford, Texas, JA Electronics has a proven leadership team, committed to the highest industry safety and quality standards. “This is a great opportunity for JA Electronics and our employees,” said Jesse R. Marion, JA Electronics president and CEO. “JA Electronics has an experienced team with a great depth of knowledge in manufacturing cathodic protection and corrosion control equipment, which will complement the expertise that BrandSafway has in access, scaffolding, forming, shoring, and related industrial services.”

About MATCOR
In business since 1975, MATCOR by BrandSafway provides services and products that solve corrosion problems globally for major infrastructure assets such as oil, gas, and water pipelines, above-ground storage tanks, power plants, energy facilities, well casings, and steel-in-concrete structures. MATCOR is a turnkey ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of customized cathodic protection products and systems combined with high-quality corrosion engineering, installation, and maintenance. The company maintains specialized CIS (close interval survey) teams and a large fleet of construction equipment. MATCOR’s manufacturing plant is located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and the company maintains field service and sales offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Wyoming and Western Pennsylvania, in addition to a growing list of international distributors. For more information about MATCOR, visit www.matcor.com.

About BrandSafway
With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

 

