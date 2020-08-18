Brattle Street Investment Corp. Focuses On Medical Device Investment Opportunities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brattle Street Investment Corp. (“Brattle Street” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BRTL), today announced its interest in pursuing investment opportunities in the US medical device and healthcare industry.

“The U.S. medical device industry, from design to manufacturing to distribution, is highly fragmented with thousands of small, fast-growing private companies with valuable intellectual property and generous margins. This fragmentation, along with the performance of the public markets, may make this particular industry ripe with opportunity to take advantage of a private to public arbitrage and deliver value to our investors,” said Chairman Michael Dalsin. “As an example of the public market performance, IHI (the I Shares Dow Jones Medical Device ETF) has appreciated roughly 19.4% over the trailing twelve months, outperforming the S&P 500, which grew roughly 15.6% during the same time.”

The Company encourages any investors who believe they have suitable opportunities for the Company, specifically medical device companies already generating revenues in the US market, to send more information to [email protected]

The Company also announces that its directors have granted options to acquire up to 925,000 common shares of the Company at $0.14 per share, exercisable for five years to three directors, officers and employees.

