Bravatek Announces Investor Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink:BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announces that it will hold a conference call for shareholders and interested investors on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 4:15pm Eastern Daylight Time. During the call, Bravatek representatives will discuss the Company’s recent initiatives and announcements regarding its suite of engineering, installation and security management solutions to industry and government, as well as entertain questions from participants.

Participants may access the call by dialing (605) 472-5254 and providing access code 908279 when prompted.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

